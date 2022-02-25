Governor: Standing on the Frontline for Justice, Peace and Order | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - His Excellency, Governor drs. E. B. Holiday delivered the following remarks during the Graduation Ceremony of the Police Cadets of the Class of 2019 on Friday, February 25, 2021.

His remarks read as follows:

Ladies and gentlemen,

Good morning,

A pleasant, good morning to the graduating class of 2019.

We are gathered here this morning to witness your promotion from cadets to officers. It is my pleasure to extend a hearty congratulations to each of you.

You have completed your Basic Police Education. You have been well prepared by your coaches and instructors from our Sint Maarten Police Force and from the Police Academy of the Netherlands. Your training has prepared you to be professional police officers. It has imparted and strengthened important values of discipline, respect, fairness, and honesty. Values that will guide you to master your work as police officers. I trust that you will internalize the lessons learned and values instilled in you during your training and that you will continuously reflect on, practice, and sharpen them as you take up your duties as police officers.

Moments like these are special because they mark a milestone in your life. A milestone which you can be proud of, which your parents and loved ones can be proud of, and which the police force can be proud of. As a Sint Maarten society we have reason to be proud and thankful that you have chosen to be police officers. Grateful that you have chosen to join the law enforcement community, a special and essential group of professionals.

Each of you may have different reasons for making your choice. But whatever your reason I am thankful to all of you for choosing this noble profession.

Noble because when you raise your hand and take the oath today, you will selflessly accept the heavy duty to serve and protect our community. Not many of us have what it takes to be a police officer. Accepting this duty takes a special kind of courage and strength.

Every day when you leave your homes and loved ones to carry out your duty you will be called upon to respond to conflicts and to keep the peace. Persons will look to you to defend them from those seeking to do them harm. And those seeking to break the law will see you as a blockade in their way. You will be expected to make split-second decision in life and death situations.

In short, as a society we count on you to stand with your colleagues on the frontline for justice, peace, and order.

Members of the class of 2019 the job of police officers is tough. It has always been tough. And it sure is not becoming any easier. As you take up this heavy duty, I want you to always remember that you are not expected to do this job alone. You are part of a diverse and special group of individuals that make up the Police force of Sint Maarten. Individuals who work together to keep us safe and who have my respect.

Members of the class of 2019 as you join the law enforcement community as members of the police force of Sint Maarten may each of you be blessed for your courage to take up this law enforcement challenge, blessed for the invaluable services you will provide and blessed for the sacrifices you will make on behalf of our Beloved and Sweet Sint Maarten land.

Today is a high point in your life and I hope that it will be followed by many more going forward. I wish each of you much success in you careers and expect to see you as leaders in law enforcement in the future.

Once again congratulation to the Class of 2019.

In standing on the frontline for justice, peace and order, be safe for yourself, for your family and for our country.

Thank you,

God bless you

And may God bless Sint Maarten and Protect its coast.