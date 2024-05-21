Governor starts Consultation Process to establish the feasibility for the formation of a next Govt | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (HARBOUR VIEW) - On May 20th, 2024, Member of Parliament (MP) Mr. Kevin Maingrette (NOW) withdrew his support from the URSM/PFP/DP/NOW-coalition government and subsequently declared himself an independent Member of Parliament.

His Excellency Governor of Sint Maarten, Ajamu G. Baly, LL.M., discussed the situation that same day and convened a meeting with Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs, Mr. Luc. F.E. Mercelina.

The Prime Minister indicated that he had come to the conclusion that the government had lost its majority support in Parliament and informed the Governor of the intention of the Government to dissolve Parliament and hold snap elections.

Governor Baly also received a Governing Accord dated May 20th, 2024, regarding an agreement in principle on the formation of the next government of Sint Maarten from Mr. Maingrette.

The accord has been signed by eight (8) Members of Parliament, namely the members of the NA and UP faction currently in Parliament and Independent MP Maingrette. A copy of the Governing Accord has been forwarded to the Chairperson of Parliament, the Government of Sint Maarten, and the political leaders of the URSM, PFP, DP and NOW parties for their information.

On May 21st, 2024, Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Mr. Mercelina presented a draft National Decree dissolving Parliament per August 19th, 2024, with elections set to take place on July 18th, 2024.

He also made the portfolios of the Ministers, the Minister Plenipotentiary, and the deputy Minister Plenipotentiary available. Governor Baly, after review, ratified the draft dissolution decree in keeping with the constitution and took the resignation request into consideration.

He called upon the Ministers, the Minister Plenipotentiary, and the Deputy Minister Plenipotentiary to continue their duties in the interest of Sint Maarten and to continue working with him until a decision has been taken concerning their request for resignation.

Governor Baly has decided, considering the political developments, to start consultations to establish the feasibility for the formation of a next government. The consultations started on May 21st, 2024.