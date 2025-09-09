Governor’s address 2025 delivered on the occasion of the Opening of Parliamentary Year 2025/2026 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (HARBOUR VIEW) - Today, Tuesday, September 9, 2025, His Excellency Governor Ajamu G. Baly delivered his official address to the nation on the occasion of the Opening of the Parliamentary Year 2025/2026. In keeping with solemn tradition, this annual ceremony is held on the second Tuesday of September.

Speaking on behalf of the Council of Ministers, the Governor outlined the government's vision, key priorities, and set forth the legislative agenda for the year ahead.

The full text of His Excellency’s address is provided below.

SPEECH

Madame Chairlady, Members of Parliament, good morning,

I stand before you today in my capacity as Governor in accordance with article 46 of the Constitution of St. Martin to provide you with an explanation of the policy to be pursued by Government in the coming parliamentary year 2025-2026.

In 2010, St. Maarten obtained the status of constituent country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands. This new status placed St. Maarten in uncharted waters by assigning new roles, tasks and responsibilities to the Government of St. Maarten. With those also came new rights and obligations. Several institutions such as the High Councils of State, but also seven Ministries were enacted.

Legislation and policies were adopted, taken over from the former Netherlands Antilles. Today 2025, the same policies, procedures and legislation, as taken over from the Netherlands Antilles, continues to form the basis upon which Country St. Maarten operates. It is therefore time for St. Maarten not only to recognize but to acknowledge and take charge of its new rights and obligations. It is time for St. Maarten to embrace, commit and most of all act on its development goals. For such, not only flexibility will be required but moreover the willingness and openness to evolve. We must move forward based on lessons learned and best practices.

Government’s focus and priority for the upcoming fiscal year will be to:

Strengthen financial management and oversight; Improve the efficiency and fairness of tax collection; Ensure full transparency in public finances; and Create fiscal space for investments that drive sustainable, inclusive growth.

Over the coming period, government will work toward four key strategic objectives:

Sustainable Government Finances: Implementing solid financial policies that promote balanced budgets, efficient spending, improved revenue streams, and reduced reliance on external financing. Transparency and Public Trust: Strengthening internal controls, improving the quality of financial reporting, and ensuring open, consistent communication about how tax revenues are used. A Strong Economic Position for Sint Maarten: Building resilience against external shocks through improved debt management, a modernized fiscal framework, and policies that stimulate domestic economic activity. And Inclusive Growth and Development: Ensuring that economic growth benefits all citizens by reducing socio-economic disparities, enhancing public services, and deepening collaboration with other ministries and international partners.

To realize these objectives, government will prioritize four critical reforms

Modernization of the Tax Administration Improvement of the Budgeting Process Strengthening Financial Management and Internal Control Comprehensive Tax Reform

Sint Maarten's construction sector has recently experienced unprecedented growth, expanding from 30 million Caribbean Guilders in 2014 to 74.3 million Caribbean Guilders in 2023—an increase of over 147%, a remarkable transformation that reflects our nation's resilience and recovery. The sector now is the second-largest contributor to our GDP after accommodation and food services.

However, this growth comes with challenges. Our nation has become the most densely populated in the Caribbean and Kingdom of the Netherlands, with 1,180 persons per square kilometer on our hilly terrain, creating unprecedented pressure on our infrastructure and spatial planning capabilities. Government has finalized proposals towards spatial economic planning, land issuance policy, and zoning to ensure a more sustainable approach to development under the structural reform country packages agreed with the Netherlands in 2020 and ministerial policy priorities. A large part of this new approach will focus on greater attention to environmental protection, laws, and efforts to protect the island’s fragile biodiversity; creating a greater relationship between our natural environment and our economic needs.

The aforementioned 147% increase in construction sector activity is a heavy burden on the unchanged organizational capacity. To support this, a request for re-evaluation of the organization will be submitted and interministerial collaboration will be maintained, to enhance efficiency through digitalization.

Real estate activities have similarly surged, with purchase prices reaching 348.7 million Caribbean Guilders in 2023, compared to 202.1 million in 2014.

According to official data from the Department of Statistics, Sint Maarten recorded a GDP growth of 3.4% in 2023 compared to 2022. This upward trend continued into 2024, with the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS) estimating a 3.1% growth. For 2025, GDP is projected to grow by 2.4%. While these figures indicate a gradual deceleration, they reflect continued economic momentum as major investments conclude and new ones begin.

Tourism continues to drive these positive developments. In the first quarter of 2025, stayover arrivals increased by 10%, while cruise tourism saw an 11% rise compared to the same period in 2024.

While our economy grows, critical infrastructure lags behind. Water supply, sewage, and waste management show concerning disinvestment trends over the past decade. A key part of Government’s priorities this year is a focus on strengthening existing infrastructure, especially around drainage capacity. Strategic partnerships with the private sector are critical in ensuring the success of this initiative. Enhanced infrastructure will also include addressing the growing concern for adequate and affordable housing, supported by the re-establishment of the mortgage guarantee fund, and closer alignment with needs for differently-abled persons. Substantive progress is being made in improving waste management through the Emergency Debris Management Program (EDMP), a project within the trust fund. Government currently spends only a half of percent (0.5%) of its budget on landfill management—woefully inadequate for professional, sustainable waste disposal. This represents a fundamental threat to public health and environmental sustainability. To address these concerns, work has already started on amending the current waste ordinance, establishing an independent waste authority, and creating a financial framework; all to ensure sector efficiency and sound financing. Moreover, waste diversion is key in bringing about a shift in how we think of waste, changing our lens to view waste as a an opportunity for commodification rather than a burden.

These initiatives present a roadmap to address the challenges of economic and population growth to properly support our tourism-based economy but more importantly to improve the quality of life for residents.

To this end, a revised Tourism Master Plan, informed by a Carrying Capacity study, will focus on sustainable development.

Through the country packages government is implementing six initiatives aimed at building a dynamic, inclusive economy:

Modernizing the economic licensing system Digitizing and centralizing licensing procedures Enhancing entrepreneurial access to knowledge and skills Improving access to finance and market integrity Strengthening product and service markets Promoting a pro-entrepreneurial environment

Government is also pursuing economic diversification by building on the Orange, Green, and Blue Economies. This integrated approach will support long-term resilience.

Economic Growth and Diversification

Government is advancing initiatives to expand the economy beyond tourism. These include agricultural, livestock and fisheries development, support for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and the establishment of an Investment & Innovation Promotion Agency, all aimed at job creation, entrepreneurship, and attracting sustainable investment.

Agri Loan & Education Program: Launched in July 2025, The Agri-loan and Education Program executed by Qredits, is an initiative that includes training for 75 participants and loans for up to 10 farmers and 10 fishers, with amounts ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 at a 2% interest rate.

Economic Relief

Consumer protection is being enhanced through improvements to the Maximum Price System. Dynamic pricing tools, digital monitoring, and stronger enforcement are key features of this reform.

Regional Standards and Regional Collaboration: Industry standards are being developed through a Dutch Caribbean Memorandum Of Understanding to ensure alignment and trade potential. Government has strengthened regional relationships to understand production trends and expand trade opportunities.

Enforcement and Regulatory Oversight

The IETA (Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs) is expanding its field enforcement capabilities and modernizing inspection protocols. Progress continues with the establishment of the Sint Maarten Gaming Authority (SMGA). The feasibility study and legislative framework are complete. Stakeholder engagement and capacity-building efforts are underway. The draft legislation is scheduled for parliamentary submission during the 2026 legislative year, this with the aim of enhancing governance and compliance.

Service Improvement and Data-Driven Governance

The Department of Statistics is being strengthened through support of project managers for projects like the Household Budget Survey, Labor Force Survey, and localized inflation tracking, supporting evidence-based policy decisions.

Tourism Development

Guided by the 2024–2028 Governing Program, the 2026 tourism policy agenda emphasizes redevelopment, digitalization, and market intelligence. Immediate efforts focus on revitalizing Philipsburg and key heritage sites. Strategic airline partnerships, niche marketing, and robust data systems are critical to achieving a sustainable, high-value tourism future.

High value and great importance is also placed on the placement process and issuance of National Decrees which are progressing steadily. All pending decrees in phase 1 are expected to be finalized by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, in line with current internal projections.

To ensure continuity and uphold quality, this process has been outsourced.

This will also help ensure that progress continues uninterrupted and that the integrity of the placement process is preserved, reflecting a broader commitment to fairness, transparency, and accountability.

New Prison Project

The tender process for the construction of the new correctional facility, led by UNOPS, is moving steadily forward. After an initial unsuccessful round at the beginning of this year, a renewed call for bids closed in June. The evaluation of the bids is ongoing, with the award decision expected in the coming weeks. In parallel with construction plans for the new prison, UNOPS was also requested to deliver a comprehensive plan for the new facility’s soft components which refers to rehabilitation programs, staffing needs, policy development, and mental health services, amongst others. These are vital elements considered essential to humane and effective detention.

The implementation of these soft components falls outside UNOPS’ mandate. This led to a fact-finding mission from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for its support in the implementation of the soft components program in April of this year followed by a proposal for a multi-year program of which the funding has been fully secured, and signing of the agreement is expected shortly.

Despite these positive developments, the impact of which will mainly be visible in the medium to long term, the prison system and the broader justice chain remain under significant pressure. The shortage of detention capacity and sufficient prison guards affect public safety and demands urgent, decisive action. Without taking appropriate measures, there is a real risk that positive developments might become undone. Government is taking all necessary steps to avoid this outcome and is in advanced discussion with Kingdom partners to remedy the situation.

Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM)

A total of 1.5 million Caribbean Guilders has been allocated For the Police Force under the Capital Expenditures budget for new vehicles in 2025, refurbishment of facilities is being planned via the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB), and digital infrastructure upgrades are expected. Enhancing internal logistics and asset management will be key to ensuring these investments lead to measurable impact.

Looking ahead, the aim is to revitalize the Force through targeted recruitment and strengthened partnerships with regional Police Force.

As crime intersects with broader social and economic challenges, effective law enforcement cannot be achieved through enforcement actions alone. Strengthening cooperation both between ministries and with civil society organizations is essential. Youth crime, exploitation of labor law gaps, and public events all point to the need for coordinated responses that go beyond the responsibility of any single ministry. Fostering increased interministerial cooperation through joint strategies, structured information sharing, and aligned policies are concrete steps to create sustainable safety and long term social stability.

Immigration and Border Protection Services (IBPS)

The continued absence of legislation mandating the submission of Passenger Name Record (PNR) and Advance Passenger Information (API) data hinders the full implementation of automated border control. Proposed legislation to mandate API/PNR compliance and enhance protections under the National Trafficking In Persons (TIP) Action Plan is aimed to be submitted to Parliament in 2026, further supporting a safer, more responsive border regime.

Immigration and Border Protection Services continues to modernize its operational foundation through the launch of FMS/FMS-online and RADEX for digital case management and border automation. Renovations at the Foreigner Detention Centre are underway to align with the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and international human rights standards.

To strengthen service delivery to the maritime sector, IBPS will launch a Trusted Agent Program enabling yachting agents to access secure portals for real-time decisions to allow entry and vessel clearance, improving the visitor experience.

Government via the Immigration and Border Protection Services is also advancing Public-Private Partnerships with Port Sint Maarten to create a more efficient homeporting experience. A new processing system will leverage passenger data captured at the Princess Juliana International Airport to streamline vessel clearance at the port.

Additionally, mobile inland control units will be upgraded to integrate entry/stay data with residence application tracking, ensuring more robust follow-up and operational continuity beyond points of entry.

Stafbureau/Judicial Affairs

Government has initiated key reforms to strengthen the national response to human trafficking. A major step is the reinstatement of the anti-trafficking bureau under the new name National Reporting Center (NRC). The NRC operates under a threefold strategic framework of prevention, protection, and partnership, aiming to improve coordination across the justice and migration chain. Its establishment directly supports Sint Maarten's ambition to move from Tier 3 to Tier 2 in the U.S. Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report by 2026.

The Administrative Approach to Subversion project, now in its third year is part of a Kingdom wide strategy to address subversive and organized crime, this project is organized into thematic packages and supported by over €1 million in funding from the Netherlands for all three Caribbean countries of the Kingdom and Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. Focus areas include human trafficking, money laundering, victim care, and interagency training. Concrete steps are being taken to increase public awareness and promote civic resilience, including the upcoming launch of the 'Not On My Island' campaign and a documentary-style video series highlighting the societal impact of subversive crime. These outreach efforts are complemented by targeted capacity building within government to enhance detection and response across the justice and governance chain.

By investing in preventive measures and structural safeguards, this project underscores a long term commitment to transparency, rule of law, and public trust. Continued collaboration across Kingdom partners remains essential to embedding this approach into Sint Maarten's institutional framework.

Financial Intelligence Unit

For a year and a half, the Financial Intelligence Unit has been engaged in the execution of the National Risk Assessment (NRA), an evaluation of the potential risks that Sint Maarten's financial system may be exploited for money laundering and terrorism financing.

The mutual evaluation report was discussed at the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) plenary in Trinidad in May 2025, and the results were not favourable. Sint Maarten was assessed as having low effectiveness in nine of the eleven immediate outcomes relating to Anti Money Laundering and Combating Terrorism Financing implementation, raising the risk of being added to the Financial Action Task Force’s list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring.

In response, both the Financial Intelligent Unit and the Law Enforcement Agency have initiated efforts to address the identified shortcomings, with the goal of seeking a re-rating at the CFATF plenary in May 2026. Support from the Dutch Ministries of Finance and Justice and Security has been requested to improve the short comings, as grey listing would be an undesirable outcome for Sint Maarten as Kingdom country.

Court of Guardianship

Government via the Court of Guardianship remains committed to strengthening child protection systems in Sint Maarten through structured prevention, legislative anchoring, and cross-sector collaboration. Key advancements over the past year include the rollout of the Child Safety Code, developed in partnership with UNICEF Netherlands and the Augeo Foundation in the Netherlands, which introduces a clear national protocol for identifying and responding to early signs of abuse and neglect that is intended to be embedded in national legislation. Complementing this, also being explored is the institutionalization of the HALT restorative justice program to divert minors from criminal prosecution, as well as formalizing Minimum Standards for Alternative Care to raise the quality and oversight of foster and residential placements. These initiatives reflect a transition from reactive interventions to a preventive and community-based approach to care.

There is a critical shortage of youth care facilities in the country. There is currently no residential placement option for boys with behavioural or emotional challenges and no therapeutic or detention facility for high-risk girls. At the same time, the number of child protection cases nearly doubled from 2023 to 2024, with neglect cases showing a considerable increase. Youth probation trends also highlight concerns, including a rise in violent offenses and a growing share of female offenders. The Court of Guardianship underscores that a sustainable child protection system requires not only policy development but full legal implementation, adequate resourcing, and sustained interministerial ownership. This reinforces the urgent need for a robust, multidisciplinary response. Priorities going forward include legal embedding of the Child Safety Code, implementation of alternative care standards, expansion of youth diversion programs, and the development of intensive family support services.

Madame Chairlady,

The draft legislation for a Plastic Free St. Maarten is currently under review and will be sent to Parliament for deliberation by the end of the year.

To enhance its internal operations government plans the re-activation of the Policy Platform, with a link to the SG Platform. The Policy Platform is significant as it serves as a space for exchange between policy workers across government.

By linking the Policy Platform to the SG Platform, policy alignment and synchronization are better served, thereby reducing duplication, conflicts and redundancy, in particular in execution thereof.

Government also plans to invest in media literacy initiatives and public outreach programs, ensuring that communication is not just broadcast—but meaningfully received and understood.

Presently, government is focusing on gaining a better understanding of the impact of non-communicable diseases (NCD’s), mental health, and healthy lifestyle choices. Government recently completed the Pan American Health Organization and World Health Organization Non Communicable Diseases STEPS Survey. The survey assesses the prevalence of NCD’s and their biological and behavioural risk factors.

The result of the survey confirms that noncommunicable diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and respiratory illness pose a serious health challenge to the population of Sint Maarten. The data further confirmed that the risk factors are largely driven by unhealthy diets, insufficient physical activity, tobacco and alcohol use, and poor adherence to medical treatment.

Examples of interventions already developed include: Health promotion campaigns; Population screening programs; Guidelines for the early detection and management of diseases at the primary care level. These initiatives will be applied to the lifestyle and coaching program, scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2025. Additional measures include counselling services and protocols for the management and follow-up of individuals with NCD’s by specialized healthcare providers. All these efforts are being carried out in collaboration with SZV.

Mental Health Project

A mutual agreement is being prepared regarding the referral of mental health patients within the Caribbean part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. This agreement will be submitted for signing by Ministers during the upcoming Ministerial Four-Country Consultation (Bestuurlijk Vierlandenoverleg) in November 2025.

Tendering & Contractor Selection for the Mental Health facility is scheduled to commence after final design approval in January 2026.

Construction is expected to Start in the third quarter of 2026, following permit approvals and contractor selection. Construction Duration is Planned for approximately 18 months, with completion targeted for the fourth quarter of 2027.

Additionally, government recognizes our ever-growing ageing population and the essential need to age healthy; physically, mentally, and socially. As such a 4-day event for the elderly will occur at the end of September. Two days will be dedicated to a working conference for the public and private sector towards re-strategizing our elderly vision, a day-for-the-elderly celebration, and a connectivity event that will link elders to service providers.

Moreover, government continues to work towards disaster management responsiveness. An important project is the finalization of the development and implementation of the Social Registry System. The intention of the social registry is to identify the most vulnerable households within the community, proactively provide assessments and social assistance where needed.

The system also plays a vital role in disaster risk preparedness or response. Currently data is being collected in the community as it regards to disaster risk preparedness or response. It is expected that by the end of this year the system will be rolled out fully.

Madame Chairlady,

The road towards a General Health Insurance started even prior to 10-10-10 when the then Executive Council of the former Island Territory of Sint Maarten agreed to reform the health insurance system to ensure universal access and coverage for the whole population of Sint Maarten.

The introduction of a General Health Insurance is a key step in the reforms designed to ensure fair, affordable, and sustainable access to health care for all people of Sint Maarten.

Hurricane Irma and the COVID-19 pandemic have demonstrated that these reforms can no longer be delayed. Health funds remain under pressure, costs continue to rise, and the current fragmented system leaves many citizens, particularly the elderly, self-employed, and vulnerable residents without the security of equal access to care.

The trajectory toward general health insurance has been long and complex, yet significant progress has been made in recent years and especially in recent months. With the advice of the Social Economic Council now received, government is one critical step closer to having the draft legislation presented to Parliament before the end of this year.

Achieving this will mark an important milestone towards protecting the most vulnerable and ensuring equal access to care for all.

Government’s strategic Priorities for the upcoming year in the area of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure are:

Climate Adaptation Leadership:

Delivering the Climate Impact Atlas in collaboration with the University of Sint Maarten and the International Panel on Deltas and Coastal Areas (IPDC)—a central source of scientific knowledge for policy development

Developing Sint Maarten's first National Climate Change Adaptation Report through Green Overseas Facility support

Creating zoning frameworks for ecologically sensitive areas incorporating coastal erosion and landslide studies

Infrastructure and Housing:

Continuing multi-annual flood mitigation with retention ponds in the Cul de Sac basin, drainage improvements and the installation of two critical stormwater pumps

Launching our first comprehensive Housing Policy, prioritizing affordable and social housing for lower- and middle-income residents

Expanding sewage networks and secondary road improvements

Environmental Protection:

Implementing sargassum management strategy with cross-sectoral approach

Advancing Nature Policy Plan (2025-2030) serving as our National Biodiversity Strategy

In the areas of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports government has the following policy intentions for the upcoming year.

Full implementation of the National Higher Education Ordinance providing a regulatory framework for quality tertiary education and broader access for Sint Maarten students.

The introduction of the National Child Protection Platform Regulation formalizing cross-sector collaboration to safeguard the rights and well-being of children through coordinated service delivery.

The presentation of a Special Needs Education Funding Framework to ensure equitable access to resources and learning opportunities for all students, regardless of ability.

The revision of the Education Funding Decree addressing gaps in financial regulation, incorporating provisions for insurance coverage and enhanced audit mechanisms to promote transparency and financial sustainability.

The roll out of an Early Childhood Development (ECD) Monitoring and Compliance Protocol improving oversight, standardization, and quality assurance in daycare and pre-primary institutions.

The introduction of a Data Protection Policy that aligns with government’s broader digital transformation strategy, ensuring the secure and ethical management of student and institutional data.

The implementation of a Management and Information System to enhance data-driven governance and service delivery. This will be accompanied by the development of a National AI in Education Policy, designed to modernize digital learning and administration.

The expansion of Positive Youth Development Programs and the St. Maarten Youth Hub, while also promoting the resilience of vulnerable youth and building staff capacity.

Protecting and promoting Sint Maarten’s natural, tangible, and intangible heritage as a vehicle for fostering shared identity and community pride. Complemented by continued investment in the Creative Industries, including targeted scholarships and Sport Diplomacy Initiatives that position Sint Maarten on the regional and international stage.

In general Government is committed to implement the programmes and projects under the Trust Fund and the reform measures as agreed with the Netherlands. As is known the support for implementing the reform measures as mentioned in the country packages, will come to an end by December 2027.

Currently together with the Temporary work Group (TWO) Government is establishing the new implementation agenda for the next six months. In this agenda the priorities will be established. Parliament will subsequently receive the necessary update.

In Closing:

Government continues to invest in people, institutions, and partnerships—empowering communities and transforming challenges into opportunities for future generations.

The Government envisions a future where transparent, timely, and citizen-focused communication serves as the cornerstone of democratic governance and public trust.

Madame Chairlady,

I started off earlier this morning by mentioning that, it is time for St. Maarten to embrace, commit and most of all act on its development goals. We will be required to evolve and we must move forward based on lessons learned and best practices.

CASE IN POINT:

Embracing a revolutionary concept: treating our ecosystems as infrastructure. The 2025 Coastal Resilience Assessment modelled historically devastating hurricanes Luis, Lenny and Irma under various climate scenarios. The findings are striking—coral reef restoration could reduce future hurricane damages by one-third to two-thirds, potentially saving over USD 200 million.

Every dollar spent on reef and mangrove restoration reduces future spending on disaster recovery, infrastructure repair, and economic stimulus. This isn't just environmental policy—it's sound financial strategy that protects both lives and our national budget.

Madame Chairlady,

Sint Maarten stands at a crossroads where economic growth, environmental protection, and climate resilience must work together. Government’s achievements in 2025 and strategic plans for 2026 demonstrate that sustainable development is not just possible—it is profitable, protective, and essential for our nation's future prosperity.

Madame Chairlady, Members of Parliament,

In this new parliamentary year, Government will once again present you with various legislative initiatives towards the execution of its plans and realization of its objectives. As representatives of the people of Sint Maarten, Government looks forward to fruitful, efficient and effective dialogue as well as your committed participation this with the aim of garnering your support to serve the public interest on behalf of the people of Sint Maarten.

Madame Chairlady, Members of Parliament,

I wish you much success this new Parliamentary year and I pray for your wisdom and discernment.

Thank you, God bless you and yours and God bless our great nation Sint Maarten.