Governor’s Symposium 2022 set for June 27 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (HARBOUR VIEW) - On Monday June 27, 2022, the ninth edition of the annual Governor’s Symposium will take place at the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC).

The annual Governors symposium is a platform created by Governor drs. Eugene B. Holiday, for stakeholders from a cross-section of Sint Maarten’s community to highlight, discuss and address important societal developments and policies issue.

The objective of the Governor’s Symposium is to promote good governance as a pillar for national development. It is designed to foster discussion based on presentations delivered by national, regional, and international experts that sensitize leaders of our society to take initiatives directed at the further development and strengthening of national programs and policies.

The 2022 Governor’s symposium will focus on the theme: Energy transition in the Caribbean – challenges and opportunities. Governor Holiday views energy transition as critical for the sustainability and future development of our country. The keynote speaker for this year’s symposium the President of the Caribbean Development Bank, Dr. Hyginus Leon.

Also Participating in the symposium are:

The Head of Transmission & Distribution of Saba Electric, Mr. David Leonce, as featured speaker;

The Acting Temporary Manager of NV. GEBE, Dr. Sharine Daniel, as panelist;

The General Manager of Sol Antilles, Mr. Robert Jan James, as panelist;

The Manager of DYNAF Sint Maarten, Mr. Werner van de Zilver, as panelist; and

The Managing Director of the Sint Maarten Development Foundation, Ms. Makhicia Brooks, as panel moderator.

As is customary the minister with responsibility for the pertinent policy area, in this case the Minister of Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure, Egbert Doran, will provide an outline of Government’s perspective.

The event is by invitation only, however for members of the public that are interested in viewing the event livestreaming will take place. The livestream will be available to the public from 08:30AM, on Monday June 27, 2022, and can be accessed via this link:

https://youtu.be/JH0MKXrxwzA