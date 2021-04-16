Governor’s Youth Awards for Excellence nomination deadline approaching | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (HARBOUR VIEW) – On February 28, 2021, the Governor of Sint Maarten, His Excellency drs. E.B. Holiday, announced he will be hosting the second annual Governor’s Youth Awards For Excellence Program.

The Governor’s Youth Award for Excellence will be awarded to youths who have attained a level of excellence in the selected fields greater than that achieved by others, or whose performances have been so exceptional that these achievements have identified them as being clearly outstanding from others. The selected fields are: Academics, Arts, Sports, Community Service and Environmental Protection. Selected nominees, their parents and their nominators will be invited to attend the Awards Ceremony. Winners will receive their Youth Award for Excellence at the Award Ceremony on June 24, 2021.

Persons and organizations are reminded that they have less than two weeks left to submit nominations electronically via the nomination form no later than 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2021. Nominations must contain detailed examples and supporting documentation of the achievements and activities of the nominated youth. It should also contain evidence of compliance with eligibility, general and specific criteria established in the award guidelines. Winners are selected based on a recommendation by the evaluation committee. The evaluation committee is comprised of the following multi-disciplinary panel of professionals: Mrs. Oldine Bryson-Pantophlet (Chairperson), Ms. Cassandra Janssen (Secretary), Dr. Rolinda Carter, Mr. Maikel Cornet, Ms. Clara Reyes, Mr. Rueben Thompson and Mrs. Fabiana Vanterpool-Arnell.

The 2020 winners of the Governor’s Youth Award for Excellence were:

– Sarah Bharwani, recipient in the category Environmental Protection;

– Nigel Alexander Adriana, co-recipient in the category Academics;

– Riya Baharani Khemchandani co-recipient in the category Academics; and

– Ray-Angel Clarence Antrobus Boasman, recipient in the category Arts.

Nomination forms and criteria can be found on the website of the Cabinet of the Governor of Sint Maarten: http://www.kabgsxm.com/governor-youthawards.aspx