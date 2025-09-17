Govt, WINAIR, and PJIAE Launch Special Senior Citizen Fare to Strengthen Family Connections | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - The Government of Sint Maarten, together with Windward Islands Airways International (WINAIR) and Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE), is proud to launch a new Senior Citizen Fare program, making regional air travel more affordable and accessible for the elderly population of Sint Maarten.

Starting September 1, 2025, senior citizens aged 65 and older will receive 30% off WINAIR’s Value Fare on select routes between Sint Maarten (SXM) and Curaçao (CUR), Aruba (AUA), and Bonaire (BON). WINAIR also continues to offer daily special fares to Saba and St. Eustatius, ensuring these destinations remain accessible at reduced rates.

Senior Citizen Fare Benefits

*Round-trip flights at reduced rates

*One piece of checked luggage up to 50 lbs and one personal item up to 6 lbs

*Flexible date changes allowed

*A 50% reduction in airport taxes provided by PJIAE

Tickets can be purchased exclusively at the WINAIR Sales Office at Princess Juliana International Airport, where valid ID must be presented for eligibility verification.

Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Dr. Luc Mercelina, emphasized the social importance of the initiative:

“Our senior citizens are the pillars of our community, and we recognize the sacrifices they have made for the development of Sint Maarten. This initiative ensures that they can more easily connect with their loved ones in Curaçao, Aruba, and Bonaire. It is a practical expression of our government’s commitment to social responsibility and to improving the quality of life of our elderly.”

Hon. Grisha Heyliger-Marten, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), added:

“Our seniors deserve more than just affordable travel, they deserve the chance to reconnect with loved ones, relive their glory days, and create new memories. This program is about more than lowering fares; it’s about raising dignity, freedom, and joy for those who paved the way for us all.”

Hans van de Velde, Chief Executive Officer of WINAIR, underscored the airline’s community focus:

“This program is about people, not profit. We are proud to support an initiative that brings families closer together and strengthens bonds within the Dutch Caribbean. Since last year, Winair has been offering special fares to Saba and St. Eustatius, and this new initiative further demonstrates our commitment to accessible regional travel.”

Michael Cleaver, Chief Executive Officer of PJIAE, reaffirmed the airport’s role in the partnership:

“PJIAE is pleased to contribute to this important initiative by lowering passenger taxes for our senior citizens. This partnership with the Government of Sint Maarten and WINAIR ensures that travel is not only more affordable but also more accessible. It reflects our shared responsibility to the community we serve.”

As part of the official launch, one senior citizen will be selected to receive a complimentary round-trip ticket, presented in a ceremony with Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, Minister of TEATT Hon. Grisha Heyliger-Marten, WINAIR CEO Hans van de Velde, and PJIAE CEO Michael Cleaver. This event will mark the symbolic kickoff of the Senior Citizen Fare and showcase the strength of public-private collaboration on Sint Maarten.

The launch will be supported by a Winair-led awareness campaign, ensuring seniors are well-informed about how to access the program and benefit from its reduced rates.