Gracita: Four Years of Silence: Parliament’s Failure to Secure Student Voting Rights | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – Gracita Arrindell stated on Wednesday in a press release:"As the current Parliament and Council of Ministers complete their four-year term, there's a mixed sense of relief. This marks only the second instance in our constitutional journey. Reflecting on the past, it's evident that more initiatives could have been pursued. While holding the government accountable is crucial, proactively taking initiatives as a Parliament is equally vital. This term concludes on January 11th, 2023, with new Parliamentary elections."

Arrindell said: "In December 2019, I publicly highlighted the need to grant our eligible students in the Netherlands the right to vote in local elections. Despite emphasizing the importance of addressing this democratic deficit in our electoral laws, the pleas fell on deaf ears in the House of Parliament. Excuses blaming the aftermath of Hurricane Irma and the Covid-19 pandemic are unacceptable. While governing through social media emerged as a solution to maintain meeting continuity, there has been no action taken in the past four years to collaborate with the Sint Maarten House and relevant Ministries in The Hague, Netherlands. With the recent Parliamentary elections in the Netherlands and a shift in sentiments towards the Caribbean islands, it's crucial for the newly elected Parliament to be proactive. A foolproof action plan should be submitted through the newly appointed government to facilitate the smooth introduction and implementation of voting rights for our students residing in the Netherlands."

Gracita concluded and said: "As mentioned in prior publications, the Minister of General Affairs, overseeing the Census Office, plays a crucial role in this process. Our Constitution, under Chapter Two, Article Two of the Election Ordinance, outlines the right to vote. Students in the Netherlands, currently registered outside the Sint Maarten census, need to re-register in the municipality where they reside. It is imperative to start the process immediately to ensure these students can actively participate in the democratic voting process four years from now."