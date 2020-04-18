GRACITA: GETTING BEYOND THE TOURIST TRAP | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILPSBURG) – Leader of the People’s Progressive Alliance (PPA) Gracita Arrindell on Friday in a media statement said: “Prior to the current pandemic and following hurricane Irma, it became clear that our carrying capacity reached a tipping-point.

“The naked truth, there is simply too much of the same, and less diversity in our products and services we provide to our residents as well as to our visitors. Additionally, our dilapidated infrastructure is simply not up to par with the high volume of people and traffic traversing our island. We must change the dynamics in the way we have managed our island if we are to provide the quality of life our citizens deserve.”

Arrindell said: “This new crisis provides great opportunities to emerge successfully from the current challenges we face. As time goes by, it is clear that more likely than not, our one pillar (tourism) economy is severely impacted in ways that we have not seen post natural disasters like Hurricanes Louis or Irma.

“There is little to no choice working on a plan B in anticipation of our post COVID-19 life. Tourism from both the airline –and cruise line industry will change and affect us locally. It is not far-fetched to envision a turn around away from mass- tourism whereby quantity was the mantra of the day. Smaller, more quality based service industry will be the new normal.

“Imagine vibrant new neighborhoods, including a diversity of businesses in a clean, safe Philipsburg and surrounding areas. Smaller, more quality based service industry will be the new normal. Imagine vibrant new neighborhoods, including a diversity of businesses in a clean, safe Philipsburg. For matters to change, we must change our mentality. It is incredible to see thousands of People in Sint Maarten suffering, living in poverty, no jobs, no perspective. What are we going to do about this.”

Gracita continues: “It is imperative to review our state of affairs as it pertains to our economic and social resurgence from this current pandemic by acting purposefully. A plan based on public/ private partnership must be mapped to assess future jobs and businesses that are needed for our ‘new serviced based’ economy. We must start inward first. There are many people hurting right now, with no short term nor long term solutions for (new) job creation in sight. What makes matters complicated while we wait, are the gaps of uncertainty of what comes next”.

Arrindell concludes: “The success and balanced progress of our nation can be achieved when governments, are willing and included to work in partnership with its citizens without bias.

“Meeting the challenges ahead with confidence and clarity of mind requires rewriting our narrative. We must accept that we have painted ourselves in a corner. We can never go back to having quantity tourism, with all its trappings. Quality is the way forward. We don’t have to succumb to our circumstances of the unknown.”

