Grand arrivals create a spectacle at a successful Prom Night 2022 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - After a two-year hiatus brought on by the pandemic, Teen Times Prom Night was back in full force on Sunday June 26, when just over 300 high school seniors attended the very formal and exclusive affair, now in its 26th year.

Teen Time Prom Night 2022, under the Egyptian theme “Pearls & Pyramids”, was held at Lotus Night Club. High school seniors from all secondary schools on St. Maarten attended the event which is annually held as a “last hoorah” for these students before they leave the island and move on to tertiary education. ...