Grand entrances to Astra, highlight Prom Night 2024 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - What do you do when the entrances to Prom Night become as big as prom itself? “Encourage it,” was how Teen Times, the organizers of Prom Night 2024, answered that question after what they dubbed a very successful event.

Prom Night 2024 under the theme “Enchanted Forest” was held on Sunday June, 30th at Astra Restaurant in Simpson Bay and once again featured an all out effort by high school seniors and their parents into how the students rolled-up to Prom Night.

“Prom Night is about creating memories, dancing, and having fun with your friends at the end of a high school journey. By itself that was awesome. But St. Maarten students have made the arrivals at Prom the must-see attraction,” explained Coordinator of Teen Times Rochelayne Rommy-Richardson.

Student rolled-up in the customary luxury SUV’s and other vehicles, complete with police escort and motorbike parades. Others arrived on constructed floats with elaborate performances featuring dancing and drama skits in the middle of the street. While the students took over the Simpson Bay stretch with their arrivals, traffic was backed up from as far as Motorworld on one end to the Cause way on the other.

“We don’t believe drivers were upset because many of them were coming just to see the arrivals at Prom. It has attracted just regular citizens who want to see. We have people parking from as early as 6pm to get a good view. It has truly become something special and only ads to our event. So, we encourage it,” Rommy-Richardson said.

As for the Prom itself, the students partied until 1:00am in the morning at Astra, the first time the event was held at this location. “Astra was perfect for us, and management worked with us all the way. Anish and his crew are awesome, and we loved the ambiance, the space, everything,” Rommy-Richardson said.

The Prom space and surrounding areas were decked out by Artemia to encapsulate the “Enchanted Forest| theme while students did not disappoint with their attire to match the theme.

The Prom King and Prom Queen 2024 titles was won by Kylan Peters and Kiahara Fleming respectively. Both brought what Teen Times calls the “Prom Spirit” to the event with their fun-loving attitude and their effort to make their Prom fun no matter what.

Prom Prince and princess was won by Omari Gumbs and Rayeesha Boirard, the best Couple prize went to Shandre Dasent and Kailah Caines, Best Dress went to N'Syree Supriana and Best Suit went to Asante Phillips. The Best Arrival prize of US $200 went to D'Unique Van Gurp who arrived with little red riding hood in the forest and then some.

Other prizes awarded were made possible through kind donations by Ama Jewelers, Inglot and Kays Fine Jewelry. Teen Times also extended thanks to its official host for all its events Rummari “Rummer” Rogers, DJ’s Ruru and Dj King Kembe for making Prom Night 2024 one to remember.

This was the 28th year of Prom Night organized by Teen Times. The event is an exclusive black-tie affair for high school seniors of Dutch and French St. Martin. It is one of the most highly anticipated end-of-the-school-year events.

