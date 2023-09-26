Grant Thornton to discuss The Future of Finance at SMILE | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - At the October 27th - 28th 2023 St. Maarten Innovations, Initiatives, and Industries Link-Up Event (SMILE), Grant Thornton will host a panel moderated by Grant Thornton: “The Future of Finance in Sint Maarten, unlocking the country’s potential.”

Sint Maarten is set to embark on an exciting journey toward shaping the future of finance, as it seeks to leverage innovation to drive economic growth and prosperity for its citizens. The upcoming panel dialogue at SMILE, moderated by Roy Jansen and Ryan Croes from Grant Thornton, brings together an array of relevant stakeholders to discuss and chart the course for the financial landscape of the future.

As global financial dynamics continue to evolve, Sint Maarten recognizes the need to adapt and innovate in order to remain competitive. The government of Sint Maarten, in partnership with leading financial institutions and local industry players, is committed to exploring innovative solutions that can enhance financial services, promote sustainable development, and ensure the resilience of the economy.

The panel dialogue will cover a wide range of topics, including:

Innovation in Financial Services: Exploring the role of fintech, blockchain, digital currencies, and other emerging technologies in transforming financial services for the benefit of businesses and citizens in Sint Maarten.

Sustainable Development: Discuss how financial innovation can be harnessed to drive sustainable development, support green initiatives, and promote economic diversification.

Regulatory Framework: Addressing the need for a balanced and forward-looking regulatory framework that encourages innovation while safeguarding against potential risks.

Financial Inclusion: Delving into strategies for ensuring that all segments of the population have access to modern financial services and opportunities.

International Collaboration: Examining the potential for collaboration with other small island developing states and global financial centers to share insights and best practices.

The panel dialogue represents an important topic for Sint Maarten, where it can lay the groundwork for a future-oriented financial ecosystem that aligns with the unique needs and global trends. By fostering collaboration among stakeholders, Sint Maarten is set to lead the way in innovating the financial sector for its people and the prosperity of the island.

SMILE 2023 will be the fourth iteration. Taking place on October 27th and 28th, 2023, SMILE will provide a platform for industry leaders to explore innovative and sustainable solutions at the University of Saint Martin, while networking in the process."

SMILE 2023’s main theme will be “Making Your Business Future Proof”. Speakers will be, amongst others, Tyrell Pantophlet (St. Maarten / Netherlands), James Ellsmoor of Islands Innovation (Portugal) former Chief Technology Officer of President Obama, Meghan Smith, and Susan Alzner of the United Nations (Both US).

Apart from Grant Thornton, SHTA thanks; The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport (MECYS), Dynaf and Recruit a student; the Bureau of Intellectual Property; Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten and the University of St. Martin, for supporting SMILE’s fourth edition. For more information and registration for the event visit SMILEsintmaarten.com or call +1 721 542 0108.