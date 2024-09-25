Green Dream Projects Fd. and UNESCO to Sponsor the Cans & Bottles Exchange Cafeteria Voucher | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at fostering environmental stewardship among the youth, the Green Dream Projects Foundation, in collaboration with UNESCO, is excited to announce the launch of the "Campus Cans and Bottles Exchange Cafeteria Voucher Programme."

This innovative program, designed to actively engage students in sustainable practices, is spearheaded by Claude Javois, President of the Foundation, who holds a Master's of Science degree in Environmental Waste Management. With a vision for a greener future, Javois is committed to blending education with community involvement to empower the next generation.

The pilot program will begin at the Seventh-Day Adventist Primary School, running through mid-October 2024. Following this initial phase, the MAC-BFM Elementary School will kick off its program in October, Sister Magda Primary School will launch in November, and the MAC CSE campus will conclude the rollout in December.

These schools are part of a growing network of Green Dream Projects schools in St. Maarten, all dedicated to promoting sustainability and environmental awareness among students.

At the heart of the Exchange Programme lies a simple yet impactful concept: students will be encouraged to collect empty cans and bottles, which they can then exchange for cafeteria vouchers. This initiative not only promotes recycling and waste reduction but also instills a sense of responsibility and community engagement in young learners. By actively participating in this program, students will gain practical experience in environmental sustainability, learning the importance of their contributions to a healthier planet.

The program is designed to create lasting impact. While it will initially be supported by UNESCO sponsorship, the Green Dream Projects Foundation has committed to ensuring its continuation indefinitely. After the UNESCO funds are exhausted, the Foundation will take over full sponsorship, solidifying the program's presence in local schools.

This ongoing support also opens doors for parental involvement, encouraging families to engage in discussions about recycling and sustainability at home. Such conversations can foster a community-wide understanding of proper waste segregation practices, creating a ripple effect of education that empowers neighbors to share knowledge about sustainable waste management systems in St. Maarten.

Ms. Marcellia Henry, Secretary General of UNESCO, has consistently supported the Green Dream Projects Foundation and recognizes its vital contributions to schools, businesses, foundations, healthcare providers, and communities. “This collaboration is essential for cultivating a culture of sustainability among our youth,” Henry emphasized. “By empowering students with knowledge and practical experience, we are investing in the future of St. Maarten.”

Claude Javois expressed his excitement about the program, emphasizing its potential to shape the next generation of environmental leaders. “We aim to empower our students to become leaders in sustainability, ensuring a greener future for St. Maarten. This initiative is not just about recycling; it’s about instilling a sense of responsibility and community engagement,” he stated.

As the Green Dream Projects Foundation continues to pave the way for innovative waste management solutions, this program exemplifies the belief that every small action contributes to a larger environmental impact. By cultivating a culture of recycling and environmental stewardship among the youth, the Foundation hopes to inspire lasting change in St. Maarten.

For more information about the Green Dream Projects Foundation and its initiatives, please visit greendreamprojectssxm.org or contact Green Dream Projects Foundation at +1721-550-2209. The Foundation welcomes community support and involvement as they work together to create a sustainable future for all.