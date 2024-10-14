Green Dream Projects Fd. Drives Cross-Border Recycling Efforts. Aligns with SDGs | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/SAINT-MARTIN - The Green Dream Projects Foundation, led by President Claude Javois, continues to set new standards for environmental sustainability in St. Maarten. On October 10, 2024, the Foundation successfully transported 3.4 tons of mixed plastic bottles and aluminum cans from its temporary storage site to the Verde SXM Idex SAS Eco-Site in French Cul de Sac. This landmark achievement marks a significant milestone in the island's environmental efforts, as it represents the first successful cross-border recycling initiative of its kind.

The successful transport was made possible through a strategic partnership with Mr. Maxime Arnal, Operations Manager of Verde SXM Idex SAS. This collaboration highlights the effectiveness of cross-border partnerships in processing waste and shipping it offshore for further recycling. The initiative received vital support from CGC, a committed member of the Green Dream Projects Foundation's Sustainable Waste Management Practices initiative.

Instead of allowing these recyclables to contribute to the already burdened Philipsburg landfill, the Green Dream Projects Foundation has taken a proactive approach, ensuring proper waste segregation and processing. This recent transport underscores the Foundation’s mission to transform St. Maarten into a greener paradise, reversing negative trends associated with landfill overflow and providing sustainable solutions for future generations.

The collaboration with the Verde SXM Idex SAS Eco-Site exemplifies the importance of regional partnerships, uniting Dutch and French St. Martin in a common environmental goal. This cooperation is integral to the Foundation’s success and is driven by Mr. Javois’ educational background in Environmental Waste Management. He has been pivotal in promoting cross-border engagement, using his expertise to implement sustainable solutions that adhere to global standards. His efforts align with several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), positioning this initiative as part of a larger global movement.

The Green Dream Projects Foundation’s work contributes to multiple SDGs, including:

SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production – By advocating for proper waste segregation and recycling, the Foundation is reducing landfill waste and fostering a circular economy. Initiatives like Trash2Treasure redefine how communities view and manage waste, demonstrating that small islands can effectively control their waste footprint.

SDG 13: Climate Action – By diverting waste from landfills, the Foundation mitigates greenhouse gas emissions resulting from waste decomposition, directly contributing to the reduction of St. Maarten’s impact on global climate change.

SDG 14: Life Below Water – Surrounded by fragile marine ecosystems, St. Maarten faces the threat of marine pollution, particularly from plastics. The Foundation’s recycling efforts play a crucial role in protecting marine life by preventing plastics and other harmful materials from entering the ocean.

SDG 15: Life on Land – By alleviating the waste burden on land through recycling initiatives, the Foundation is helping to preserve St. Maarten’s natural beauty and biodiversity, protecting vital ecosystems from the detrimental effects of landfill expansion.

SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals – The Green Dream Projects Foundation thrives on strong partnerships, evidenced by its collaboration with Verde SXM Idex SAS, CGC, and other local businesses and schools. The Foundation’s cross-border cooperation exemplifies how collaborative efforts can drive meaningful environmental progress.

The sponsorship from CGC, a key supporter of the Foundation’s Sustainable Waste Management Practices, has been essential in facilitating these transportation activities. The Green Dream Projects Foundation extends its heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Roy Tempels of CGC for his generous sponsorship and commitment to initiatives that enhance waste management and raise awareness about the importance of recycling in St. Maarten. A special thanks also goes to the CGC workers for their dedication in loading and unloading the recyclables, making this endeavor a success.

In September 2024, the Green Dream Projects Foundation achieved another milestone by partnering with the MAC Comprehensive Secondary Education (MAC CSE) Green Ambassadors, All Caribbean A&C N.V., Heavenly Water NV, and Tropical Shipping to ship over 100 bags of plastic recyclables offshore. These ongoing efforts not only reduce waste at the Philipsburg landfill but also empower students and community members to engage actively in sustainability initiatives on the island.

At its core, the Green Dream Projects Foundation aims to revolutionize waste management in St. Maarten by transforming waste into a resource. The Foundation’s vision goes beyond recycling to creating a circular economy, where materials are continually repurposed, thereby decreasing the island’s reliance on landfills. Initiatives like Trash2Treasure serve as educational tools for schools, businesses, and communities, emphasizing that properly managed waste can yield economic and environmental benefits.

Through its partnerships, particularly with CGC and regional waste management entities like Verde SXM Idex SAS, the Foundation demonstrates that the solution to St. Maarten’s waste challenges lies in both local actions and international cooperation. By aligning its objectives with global sustainability standards, the Green Dream Projects Foundation addresses local environmental issues while contributing to global efforts against climate change and the preservation of natural resources.

The Foundation also expresses its sincere appreciation to UNESCO for championing sustainable educational programs that have enabled the Green Dream Projects Foundation to flourish. Under the leadership of Ms. Marcellia Henry, Secretary General of UNESCO St. Maarten, their commitment to fostering educational initiatives has empowered the Foundation to implement its vision and engage with the community.

As St. Maarten progresses toward a greener future, the Green Dream Projects Foundation remains at the forefront of this movement, demonstrating that with the right vision and partnerships, small islands can lead in sustainability. With the guidance of Mr. Claude Javois, the support of sponsors like CGC, and the dedication of the local community, St. Maarten is steadily evolving into a model for sustainable waste management in the Caribbean.