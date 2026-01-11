Green Dream Projects Schools on St. Maarten Recover Over 220,000 Recyclable Items in Six Weeks | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - 400–500 kg of plastic bottles, 3,000 kg of aluminum cans, and a full 240-liter bin of plastic bottle caps were collected over the period of November and December 2025, Claude Javois, President, Green Dream Projects Foundation said in a statement.



“People need to understand the effort and magnitude of what is being done by NGOs on St. Maarten. This is ACTION in progress.



“In the six weeks before the Christmas break, schools in the Green Dream Projects Foundation (GDPF) network on St. Maarten achieved strong recycling results through student-led collection efforts, with a portion of the recovered materials set aside for educational upcycling projects.



“Students recovered an estimated 400–500 kg of loose plastic bottles, equal to approximately 20,000–25,000 bottles, filling about one 30-yard industrial recycling bin. In addition, schools collected two 1,500-kg sandbags of loose aluminum cans, totaling 3,000 kg, which represents approximately 200,000–230,000 cans.



“The school network also recovered one full 240-liter recycling bin of plastic bottle caps, which will be used primarily for creative and engineering-based upcycling activities within participating schools.



“Altogether, more than 3,400 kg of recyclable material and over 220,000 individual items were diverted from disposal in just six weeks, highlighting the effectiveness of organized school recycling and strong student participation across St. Maarten.



“The MAC BFM campus recovered the greatest percentage of materials during this period, demonstrating outstanding commitment and leadership in environmental responsibility.



“Congratulations to all participating schools, students, teachers, and coordinators for their dedication and teamwork in protecting our environment and helping to build a cleaner and more sustainable St. Maarten,” Claude Javois, President, Green Dream Projects Foundation said in his statement.