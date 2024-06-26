Grid Market Agreement Raises Concerns, MP Kotai Demands Answers | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Democratic Party (DP) Member of Parliament (MP) Viren Kotai has raised several questions and concerns regarding a signed agreement between the government and Grid Market, a private entity, who the previous administration tasked with focusing on transitioning the island towards renewable energy.

MP Kotai raised concerns regarding transparency and communication due to limited information being public regarding the agreement. MP Kotai expressed confusion over the reported purpose of the agreement being solely research, while a signed document suggests otherwise. He questioned why the public cannot access the agreement and why research conducted since 2021 has not yielded substantial results.

He highlighted the apparent contradiction between reports of GEBE not providing information to Grid Market and a signed agreement existing between the two parties. He inquired if GEBE was not consulted before the agreement was signed. Was this the case considering that this deal is in contradiction to the current concession that GEBE holds? MP Kotai gets the impression that the plan of the previous government was to undermine GEBE.

He stated “perhaps most alarming is the revelation that Grid Market may have been granted exclusive rights over our island’s renewable energy projects, all without a public tender process, particularly considering that this deal has a potential value in the hundreds of millions of dollars, or am I missing something?”. He expressed concerns about the lack of transparency from the previous government and potential negative consequences for GEBE and its employees. “As a representative of the people, it is imperative that I do my best to safeguard the wellbeing of GEBE’s hardworking staff”.

“This lack of competition raises serious questions about the potential for inflated costs and a lack of options for St. Maarten” said the MP. “Did the previous administration prioritize backroom deals over securing the best possible outcome for the people of St. Maarten?”

MP Kotai inquires about the specific data requested and shared with Grid Market, along with the resulting outcomes or findings from this data exchange.

MP Kotai is resolute in his demand for answers. He has outlined a series of critical questions that need to be addressed by the current government, including:

1. "Grid Market and the Island Resilience Partnership (IRP) have formed a partnership that includes a Public Private Partnership. Can more detailed information be provided on the exact composition and structure of the IRP? Specifically, who are the entities involved in this partnership?"

2. "St. Maarten is supposedly committed to providing all relevant and reasonably requested data to Grid Market. To date, what specific data has been requested by Grid Market, and what has been shared? If no data has been shared, what is Grid Market's role in this context? If data has been shared, what has been the outcomes or findings?"

3. "Considering the agreement was signed in 2021 and assuming the assessment phase has concluded, Grid Market has been given significant latitude in vendor selections. What inspired the government to grant such broad authority to a private entity, potentially affecting our future energy security? Additionally, what vendors have been selected, if any, and in which fields of renewables (e.g., solar, wind, waste-to-energy)?"

4. "The TNO report commissioned by the Dutch Government assessed the needs of Caribbean countries in transitioning to alternative energy sources. Given the available Dutch funding presented to their parliament, why are we engaging with private entities beyond our immediate scope?

5. "If we have engaged Grid Market, are we able to choose another entity that might be fiscally and environmentally better suited to our island's needs? Does Grid Market hold exclusive rights to our renewable energy projects?"

6. "If Grid Market does hold exclusivity, until what date is this exclusivity valid? What motivated the decision to grant this exclusivity? Have we gained any tangible benefits or studies from this arrangement? Considering GEBE is a stakeholder, does this exclusivity expire with GEBE’s concessions in 2035?"

7. "Has Grid Market shared any draft roadmap outlining a comprehensive energy transition plan, reportedly funded by its donors and partners?"

8. "Grid Market stated it would await government approval to support GEBE and various ministries in creating a National Renewable Energy Transformation Roadmap. Has the government granted this approval in the past few years?"

9. "It is understood that the St. Maarten Government will not directly pay Grid Market or its partners for services. Instead, Grid Market will invite bids through its platform, with the winning bidder compensating Grid Market. Could this arrangement potentially lead to higher costs for our residents and business community?"

MP Kotai's concerns echo the sentiment of many St. Maarten residents. The island's transition to renewable energy is a critical step towards a sustainable future. However, this transition cannot be shrouded in secrecy or burdened by questionable deals. The people of St. Maarten deserve transparency and the assurance that their best interests are being served.

“St. Maarten cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of the past.” MP Kotai's demands for clarity are a vital step towards ensuring a brighter, more secure energy future for the island.