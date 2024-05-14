Grisha Commends Organizers of Pazzazz SXM Experience | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunication, Grisha Heyliger-Marten, expressed heartfelt appreciation to both organizers and attendees of the recent Pazzazz SXM Experience. This dazzling event, held over the weekend, highlighted the island's rich cultural tapestry and warm hospitality, creating unforgettable memories for all participants.

During a signature moment of the festivities, Heyliger-Marten told the jubilant crowd, "Our island is a captivating blend of cultures, offering a unique fusion of European elegance and Caribbean vibrancy. I'm confident you'll relish our delectable creole cuisine and our warm, inviting ambiance. Tonight, I simply want you to enjoy yourselves and let lose."

The Minister expressed profound gratitude to the dedicated organizers whose tireless efforts brought the Pazzazz SXM Experience to life for a second consecutive year. Their unwavering commitment to showcasing the best of St. Maarten contributed immeasurably to the event's resounding success, leaving a lasting impact on attendees.

Looking ahead, Heyliger-Marten said she anticipates welcoming visitors back to St. Maarten for future events, assuring them of continued warmth and hospitality.

The Pazzazz SXM Experience is a collaborative effort between the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB), All Access Promotion Global, LLC, and The Captain’s Rib Shack. The event attracted about 150 visitors half of whom were first time visitors to the island.