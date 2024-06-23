Grisha Engages Farmers in bid to Set Up Functioning Agriculture Department | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - “I believe that focusing on and capitalizing on our ability to farm and grow food locally is essential to food security, rather than continuing to rely heavily on imports,” said Grisha Heyliger-Marten, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (TEATT).

The minister visited four farms on a fact-finding mission last week where she met with farmers from Yellow Sage Farm, Arrowroot Farm, Eco St. Maarten Agriculture Research Foundation, and Hillside Plantation Farm.

Min. Grisha Heyliger-Marten said that key to the purpose of visiting the farmers was to observe their operations, listen to their challenges, and understand the obstacles they face in their sector.

“By hearing directly from the farmers, I aim to gather vital information and learn about the industry, seeking their input and suggestions on ways to properly establish the agriculture department that we need to move the sector forward,” Heyliger-Marten said.

“My primary objective is to enhance food security on the island,” the Minister continued. According to her, this will lead to more economic stability, improved health and nutrition, environmental sustainability, resilience, and job creation.

“Recognizing these benefits, I am committed to promoting local farming and reducing dependency on imported foods,” Heyliger-Marten said. She added that, “By focusing on local farming, we can build a sustainable and resilient food system that benefits everyone on the island.”

Min. Grisha Heyliger-Marten (TEATT), with farmer Denicio Wyatte (R).

Min. Grisha Heyliger-Marten (TEATT), with farmers Erjon Neuman (L) and Leana Wathey (center).

Min. Grisha Heyliger-Marten (TEATT), with farmer with Jo Halley (R).