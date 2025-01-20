Grisha Optimistic with Results of Budget Debate 2025 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (TEATT), the Honorable Grisha Heyliger-Marten, expressed optimism and pride in the results of the 2025 Budget Debate held in Parliament this week. Reflecting on the collaborative efforts that marked the session, she stated:

“This is the first time I have truly felt a genuine sense of teamwork and unity across the board within a coalition. The fact that we convened to review each other’s motions and amendments, offered constructive criticism, and extended support to the opposition demonstrated a remarkable level of political maturity.”

The debate was highlighted by motions and amendments that Minister Heyliger-Marten described as “meaningful and purpose-driven.” Among them was MP Kotia’s motion for a motorsports park, which she welcomed, emphasizing that one of her ministry’s key goals is the diversification of the tourism sector, with sports tourism serving as a significant pillar in achieving this objective. She commended the initiative, recognizing its potential to enhance safety for motorcyclists and create opportunities to expand the island’s sports tourism offerings.

However, she reminded stakeholders that the primary focus remains the proper construction of the Meteorological and Civil Aviation building, as it is critical for the nation’s infrastructure. “While we embrace innovation and progress through projects like the Motorsports Park, we must ensure that all initiatives advance with careful planning and responsible execution,” she said, reinforcing her commitment to seeing the motion successfully implemented.

Another key amendment came from MP Labega, focusing on experience-based tourism. Minister Heyliger-Marten endorsed this initiative, emphasizing its alignment with global trends and the principles of the orange economy. She remarked:

“Modern travelers seek authentic cultural experiences, and by embracing this initiative, we are enhancing our tourism product while simultaneously empowering our local talent. Fostering cultural pride and economic growth is truly a win-win for St. Maarten.”

During her presentation, Minister Heyliger-Marten introduced the “R4 Effect” framework, which stands for Reshaping, Reforming, Rebuilding, and Restructuring—a testament to the Ministry’s commitment to sustainable and impactful change. She underscored the importance of collaboration, stating:

“It is not about how much you have; it’s about how wisely you use it. Whether fostering synergy across Ministries or partnering with the private sector, collaboration is essential to achieving our goals.”

Addressing challenges during the debate, she highlighted the importance of unity and accountability in the face of misinformation. “It is crucial for us to reflect on our roles in uplifting our island rather than diminishing it. False accusations based on hearsay, or false narratives surrounding key initiatives like the Soul Beach Music Festival, are detrimental to our collective progress. These negative headlines not only harm our economy but also our reputation on the global stage,” she said.

Minister Heyliger-Marten closed with a call to action, urging her colleagues to prioritize the greater good over personal acclaim.“I urge you all to look in the mirror and ask yourselves: are you part of the solution or the problem that restricts our island’s potential? We have a tremendous opportunity to effect change on St. Maarten, and we must seize it together on this hallowed floor.”