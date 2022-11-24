Grisha praises Estika for her Strength and Courage | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Estika Halley has received accolades from MP Grisha Heyliger-Marten for her incredible fortitude and bravery she has shown after surviving the vicious attack on her life. Halley suffered many stab wounds and had her neck cut earlier this year.

"Estika is a stunning example for all women, demonstrating that no force is stronger than a woman who is determined to survive. As she led a march to the courthouse for the hearing, her bravery was evident. Estika deserves special recognition for her bravery and strength as we recognize the International Day for the Elimination of Violence ...