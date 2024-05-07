Grisha: The Marketplace will receive my full attention | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - New Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), Grisha Heyliger-Martin, has pointed out that one of her priorities will include the Marketplace.

Speaking shortly after being sworn-in by Governor Ajamu on Friday, Heyliger-Marten said, “One of the key areas we definitely have to work on is improving our product.”

“We have allowed town to degenerate into what some now call a ‘ghetto.’ That is not who we are. We have to reverse that image. Let’s face it, town needs a facelift,” said Minister Heyliger-Martin.

“There is an urgent need for the beautification of Philipsburg, including the Marketplace, so we can restore it to its past glory. This will receive my full attention,” said the minister, adding, “The image of our island, our tourism product, is everybody’s business.”