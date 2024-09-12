Grisha Weighs in on Viral Taxi Driver Video, Invites Visitors Back to the Island | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - “The video of an incident involving a taxi driver (Taxi 53) and some visitors, which went viral on several media platforms on Monday, September 2, 2024, was immediately brought to my attention,” said Grisha Heyliger-Marten, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT).

“I instructed the relevant departments of my Ministry to investigate the matter thoroughly. This is why I have not made any public statement about it until now,” said Minister Heyliger-Marten this week, breaking her silence on the matter.

According to the Minister, the taxi driver in question was heard and it was decided that she should be suspended for a period of 30 days, during which time she is to register for training courses that will improve her service and communication skills.

“I have also apologized in writing to the visitors concerned for this unfortunate experience, and in addition, invited them to return to the island at their convenience at the expense of the Ministry,” Heyliger-Marten revealed.

The Minister explained that there is currently no law or policy in place that allows the Ministry of TEATT to revoke taxi and/or bus licenses. “However, we plan to implement such measures in the near future,” said the Minister.

“Incidents like these are unacceptable, and if we want to hold people accountable for their actions, we must establish clear and strict criteria. Our tourism industry is too vital to allow one person to jeopardize it for others.”

Meanwhile, as part of a more systemic response to the incident, the Ministry has already set in motion a process to establish standardized training for the public transportation sector, especially for taxi drivers who are generally referred to as “Ambassadors.” They will be trained in areas such as customer service and etiquette, history, culture and basic geography of the island, communication skills, first aid and CPR.

The goal, Heyliger-Marten said, “is to make them deliver better service to their customers, which will make these feel safe and comfortable.”

Moreover, the Minister disclosed that the Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs (IETA), is exploring a digital system to assist with compliance and to enhance the customer experience. This system, she said, is already being used in Aruba, for example, to modernize the sector.

Heyliger-Marten said more information will be provided in the coming weeks once discussions are finalized with the public transportation operators and other stakeholders in the hospitality sector.