Groundbreaking Results at Islandpreneur Live 2023. A Resounding Success | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) — The entrepreneurial landscape of St. Maarten reverberated with innovative strategies and visionary perspectives at this year's Islandpreneur Live. The event shone a light on implementable solutions and strategic alliances over an immersive two-day period.

Officially opened by Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Silveria Jacobs, Islandpreneur Live 2023 echoes the government's staunch dedication to entrepreneurship and economic escalation. It notably aligns with Sustainable Development Goals (8 & 11) and supports the bespoke goals within the National Development Plan of St. Maarten.

Margy Bond, Chief of Mission for the U.S. Consulate to the Dutch Caribbean, crystallized this commitment in her keynote address. Her words elucidated U.S. dedication to strengthening security, bolstering economic growth, and fostering a democratic future for all in cooperation with regional allies.

The event showcased top industry leaders, venture capitalists, and expert practitioners, sharing insights on intellectual property, entrepreneurship, finance, and artificial intelligence (AI). Notably, Leslie Samuel, an internationally recognized online business coach was the official emcee and did a riveting workshop on how to best use AI for your business. International speakers included such as Christy Brown, a serial entrepreneur, Jeff Johnson, a finance leader, and Shila Nieves – Burney, venture capitalist. Prominent guests include Mastercard Manager, Government Engagements, English Caribbean, Carl Gordon. Gordon came to Islandpreneur Live upon invitation of the U.S. State Department and Islandpreneur to explore opportunities to better support entrepreneurs in the Dutch Caribbean.

Islandpreneur Live 2023 witnessed the unveiling of two solutions for one the island’s most pressing challenges. The beta version of SEN, a revolutionary app brought by the Ministry of Finance and developed by leading FinTech firm CX Pay. More than 70 attendees had the opportunity to download the app and test it live.

The much-anticipated ecommerce platform DAFI, created by Stanford University students after collaboration with local stakeholders was done in partnership with U.S. Consulate.

Thanks to the collective efforts of our valued partners such as the Ministry of Finance, Central Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten, Bureau for Intellectual Property of Sint Maarten, U.S. Consulate General in Curacao, Port of Sint Maarten, TelEm Group, and Divi Little Bay Resort, Islandpreneur Live 2023 was a resounding success. Media partners TelTV, CTV, and SKN News were instrumental in broadcasting this historic event.

The Islandpreneur team expresses gratitude to all those who fueled this success. Engage with the digital remnants of Islandpreneur Live 2023 on our official YouTube channel: https://youtube.com/@islandpreneur>.