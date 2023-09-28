Growing Up Safe St. Maarten Magazine New Website Launched | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Eighty locally produced articles and resources on child protection are now available on Growing Up Safe St. Maarten (online) Magazine. The website has recently been revamped, and users can now easily search articles by topics of interest and download resources: www.gus.sx / www.growingupsafe-sxm.com



Growing Up Safe Sint Maarten is geared primarily towards informing and connecting professionals working in the field of child protection. The magazine also contains interesting information for the wider community, including interviews with childcare professionals, parenting tips, child development advice, and more.



In addition, several persons share their personal stories about situations and challenges related to child protection to help inspire change and encourage others who might have faced similar challenges. Young people have also contributed columns and advice pieces to give their ‘youth’ perspective on topics such as parenting and 21st century learning.

The Magazine is the initiative of the interim Child Protection Working Group (CPWG) with the support from UNICEF the Netherlands. The Child Protection Working Group is an inter-ministerial group, with representatives from the Ministries of Justice, Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) and Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA).



“Our professionals, such as teachers, doctors, police, among others, play a key role in ensuring that our kids grow up in a safe environment and reach their full potential. We supported the development of this magazine because we want to help empower and connect these professionals to strengthen the work that they do.” explains the CPWG Members.

The latest issues, 7 & 8, feature articles related to family dynamics and utilising play to help children process trauma. “We want to thank all of the professionals, parents, young people, and other individuals who have contributed their experience and knowledge to the creation of this magazine,” shares the magazine’s team. “Keeping our children safe can only be achieved through community involvement and collaboration. We encourage everyone to read the magazine: www.gus.sx / www.growingupsafe-sxm.com.”

Every year, a compilation print-version of the magazine is also distributed to offices and departments that work in child protection or frequented by families. If persons have suggestions for articles, they can reach out to Laura Bijnsdorp, Communications Specialist for UNICEF the Netherlands, via email: lbijnsdorp@unicef.nl



This activity is part of the Child Resilience and Protection Project (CRPP) executed by UNICEF the Netherlands in collaboration with the Government of Sint Maarten, financed by the Government of the Netherlands, through the Sint Maarten Trust Fund, administered by the World Bank.