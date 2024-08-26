Hair discrimination, digital projects marks busy year ahead for Teen Times | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The young writers of Teen Times is gearing up for a packed and purposeful 2024/2025 school year. With seven events already lined up, the group of young writers is not only aiming to engage the community but also to make a significant impact through social activism and education.

A cornerstone of Teen Times' mission has always been to use its platform to advocate for change. In line with this, the group has committed to submitting one parliamentary proposal each school year, a tradition that began several years ago. Previous proposals have tackled important issues such as Period Poverty, the dangers of Vaping, the inclusion of St. Maarten’s history in the school curriculum, and juvenile delinquency. This year, their focus shifts to a pressing concern: hair discrimination in schools.

Hair discrimination, particularly against natural Black hairstyles, has long been a contentious issue within educational institutions. Teen Times’ upcoming parliamentary proposal will address this form of discrimination head-on, advocating for policies that protect students from being penalized or ostracized based on their hair. The group believes that schools should be places of learning and acceptance, where cultural expression is not just tolerated but celebrated.

“We’ve seen too many cases where students, especially those with natural Black hair, are targeted or disciplined because of their appearance,” said a Teen Times spokesperson. “This is an issue that’s gone unchecked for too long, and we’re determined to bring about change.” The group hosted an online survey asking the public if they should tackle the issue, 80% of respondents said yes. Schools apply their own rules. We believe hair discrimination must be tackled via legislation. We are finalizing our Parliamentary proposal and will submit it soon."

In addition to the Parliamentary proposal, Teen Times will continue its ongoing initiatives. Their Period Poverty project, which provides menstrual products to those in need, remains a priority. The group has also been active in promoting sustainable energy solutions through their Go Solar program. Recently, they donated solar lights to an elementary school, significantly enhancing security on the premises. This project will continue to expand, reflecting the group’s commitment to both social and environmental issues.

As Teen Times approaches its 30th anniversary in January 2026, the group is also working to transition fully online, largely moving away from traditional print production. With approximately 12,000 followers across its social media platforms, Teen Times recognizes the importance of meeting their audience where they are most active. The recent re-launch of their new website (www.teentimessxm.com) marks the first step in this digital evolution. The website will serve as the hub for all of their content, connecting seamlessly with their social media presence.

“Our readers and supporters are increasingly engaging with us online. It’s only natural that we shift our focus to digital platforms to better serve our community. We aim to be fully online by our 30th anniversary, ensuring that we remain relevant and accessible to the youth we represent.”

Established in 1996, Teen Times is the North-Eastern Caribbean’s only full-colored news magazine created by and for young people. As a supplement of St. Maarten’s largest daily newspaper, The Daily Herald, Teen Times has consistently provided a platform for youth to express themselves, engage in community service, and drive social change. The magazine’s mission is to empower, enlighten, educate, and entertain young people through the power of writing and activism.