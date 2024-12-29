Half-Masting of Flags on Monday in Tribute to Former Prime Minister Don Martina | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Government of Sint Maarten expresses profound sorrow over the passing of Dominico Felipe Martina, better known as Don Martina, former Prime Minister of the Netherlands Antilles, a statesman whose legacy of leadership, diplomacy, and vision left an indelible mark within the former Netherlands Antilles. In honor of his contributions, the national flags at the Government Administration Building in Philipsburg will be flying half-mast on the day of his funeral being Monday, December 30, 2024.



The Honorable Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Dr. Luc Mercelina, paid tribute to Don Martina, calling him a "pillar of wisdom and unity" whose impact extended far beyond his years of public service.



"Don Martina was a true statesman, a visionary leader who dedicated his life to the progress and unity of the islands of the Netherlands Antilles," remarked Prime Minister Mercelina. "His steadfast commitment to dialogue and his principled approach to governance remain an inspiration to us all. Sint Maarten stands in solidarity with the people of Curaçao in the loss of this remarkable leader."



He served two terms as Prime Minister of the Netherlands Antilles. His first term was from from November 1979 to October 1984 and his second term was from January 1986 to July 1988.



As Sint Maarten lowers its flags in solemn tribute on Monday, Prime Minister Mercelina called on the community to reflect on the values that Don Martina embodied. "Let us honor his memory by striving for unity, resilience, and a steadfast commitment to the betterment of our people," he concluded.



The Government of Sint Maarten extends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Don Martina, as well as the people of Curaçao.