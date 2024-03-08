Happy International Women’s Day to the incredible women of WICSU-PSU Union and women everywhere | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Today, March 8, 2024, we celebrate the strength, resilience, and accomplishments of women in every corner of the world, the WICSU-PSU Union said in a press statement on Friday.

“As President of our union, I am continually inspired by the dedication and passion that each of you brings to our organization and to your respective roles.

“Let us take this opportunity to recognize and honor the contributions of women in shaping our society, our workplaces, and our communities. Together, we have shattered barriers, challenged stereotypes, and paved the way for future generations.

“As we commemorate this day, let us also reaffirm our commitment to gender equality, diversity, and inclusivity. Let us strive to create environments where every woman feels empowered to reach her full potential, where her voice is heard, and her rights are respected.

“I am proud to stand alongside each and every one of you as we continue to advocate for gender equality and work towards a more just and equitable world. Happy International Women's Day,” Sharon Cangieter, President of WICSU-PSU Union concluded.