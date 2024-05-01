Happy Labor Day to the members of WICSU-PSU and All workers on St. Maarten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – “On this Labor Day, May 1, 2024, we extend warm greetings to all hardworking members of the Windward Island Civil Servants Union (WICSU) - Private Sector Union (PSU) and all workers on St. Maarten. Today, as we commemorate the invaluable contributions of workers, let us reflect on the resilience, dedication, and perseverance that define our labor force,” WICSU-PSU said in a press statement on Wednesday.

“Amidst challenges and triumphs, our union stands as a beacon of solidarity, advocating for the rights and welfare of every member. Together, we have achieved significant milestones, yet our journey towards a fair and just workplace continues.

“As we celebrate this day, let us renew our commitment to unity and empowerment. Let us strive for better working conditions, equitable opportunities, and respect for labor rights. Our collective efforts shape the fabric of our society, driving progress and prosperity for all.

“We commend each one of you for your unwavering commitment to excellence. Your hard work fuels the engine of our nation's economy, and your dedication inspires us all.”

“President of the WICSU-PSU Sharon Cangieter - “Today, and every day, let us stand tall and proud as champions of labor rights and social justice.

“Happy Labor Day to the remarkable members of the Windward Island Civil Servants Union - Private Sector Union. We look forward to the day when the Labor Day recognition can be celebrated as an individual celebration, maybe even in a form of a parade to commemorate all workers. Together, let us continue to build a brighter future for ourselves and generations to come."

In Unity - The Board of the Windward Island Civil Servants Union - Private Sector Union