Happy winner of the annual Maduro Travel New Year’s Raffle receives Travel Gift Bag | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Mr. William Obispo became the happy winner of the annual Maduro Travel New Year’s Raffle. Mr. Obispo won a Travel Gift Bag with certificates for an all-inclusive getaway for two persons, Maduro Travel said in a press statement on Friday.

Partners in the Dominican Republic, Air Century (roundtrip flight tax-only), Colonial Tours (roundtrip transfer airport-hotel) and Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort (3 nights all-inclusive stay at Adults Only) contributed to the Travel Gift Bag.

General Manager Mr. Sjaoel Richardson stated: “First of all: congratulations to Mr. Obispo. We are grateful for the many clients that visited our office in December and that bought their tickets and our travel packages. Every client automatically participated in the raffle. We can see that slowly, but surely, people are regaining confidence in traveling. We will update our website in the coming weeks with a new variety of pre-arranged travel packages and we advise our clients to visit our website www.maduro-sxm.com for updates.

Mr. Austin Helligar, Director of Small Island Soca Cruise Group, drew the winning raffle ticket at Maduro Travel’s office. The Small Island Soca Cruise will depart from St. Maarten on November 5. Reservations for this Soca cruise can be made on www.smallislandsocacruise.com or at Maduro Travel’s office.