Headliners “Roots & Riddims” – Early Bird Tickets now AVAILABLE! | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Reggae Lovers, Get Ready! The much-anticipated reggae event of the year is here, and it promises to be nothing short of legendary - Sunday 27 April at the Carnival Village. With the hat now out of the bag, the official lineup has been revealed, and fans are in for a treat. Headliners “Roots & Riddims” is all about celebrating the timeless beauty of reggae music, and this year’s event will be a night to remember.

Taking center stage are world-renowned reggae icons Christopher Martin, Tanya Stephens, Richie Spice, and Tanto Metro & Devonte. These musical powerhouses will set the stage ablaze with their signature sounds and timeless hits. But the energy doesn’t stop there—CD Rankin, DJ Outkast, and Deejay Blaze will be on the decks, delivering electrifying beats all night long. Adding a local touch to the lineup, St. Maarten’s own Royalty will proudly represent the island’s vibrant reggae scene. Hosting this epic night is none other than Uncle Shadz, ensuring an atmosphere full of good vibes.

To kick things off, the Early Bird Tickets are available for $40 until March 9th 2025 at the following ticket outlets: Aleeze Box Office, Adolphus Office Supplies, Levi’s Marigot, Domino’s Bush Road and Simpson Bay. The first pop-up will take place at the Heineken Regatta, running for the entire weekend. This is the perfect opportunity for reggae enthusiasts to get an early taste of the magic that awaits.

Tickets are also available for purchase digitally via xtratight.com. With an all-star lineup, Headliners “Roots & Riddims” is THE show to be present at for this Carnival Season. Get your tickets now and be part of this unforgettable celebration of reggae music.

For more information, ticket purchases, and event updates, follow us on social media @xtratight and @divicocashcarry