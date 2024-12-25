Healing divisions is central to Dutch king’s Christmas message | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/THE NETHERLANDS – The current tensions in society played a central role in king Willem-Alexander’s televised Christmas speech to the nation on Wednesday.

“Many people feel misunderstood, unwanted, and without protection,” the king said in his 12th Christmas message.

“It is beyond our powers to solve the great global problems and the bitter conflicts elsewhere, but that does not make us powerless,” he continued. “What we can do is ensure that we do not import bitterness and hatred into our streets. We must be resilient against everything that divides us.”

The king emphasised that in the Netherlands, everyone is equal before the law, discrimination is illegal, and violence should never be used.

He also addressed Dutch Jews and Dutch Muslims directly. “To Dutch Jews who tell me they are uncertain about their future here, I say: stay! We belong together,” the king said. “To Dutch Muslims, I say: this is also your country; this is also your land.”

“In this country, everyone is free to find comfort and inspiration in their own religious beliefs or philosophy of life,” he said. “Everyone is free to express themselves. Christians, Jews, Muslims, humanists, atheists, or however you view life. Every person is of equal worth.”

The king said people do not need to share each other’s beliefs and opinions. “We only need to realise that others, just like us, are human beings with flesh and blood, with recognisable emotions,” he said.

“Once we see each other’s pain and each other’s desires, there is space for understanding… Let us, despite all our differences of opinion, also seek the humanity that brings us together.”

The speech was recorded a few days ago in the white dining room at the Huis ten Bosch palace.

Polarisation was also a key theme in last year’s speech.

King's Christmas Speech

(DutchNews)