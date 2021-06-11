Health authorization QR code allows vaccinated residents to enter country | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Omar Ottley would like to inform the public that as of Monday June 14th, residents of Sint Maarten, Saba, Sint Eustatius and Bonaire can enter the country without a negative rt-PCR or antigen test once they are fully vaccinated for two weeks or more after their second dose in a 2-dose series of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccines or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine of the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine.

EHAS has been updated and will now issue a QR code with each Health Authorization Pre-Approval as of June 9th. This QR code is primarily meant to make travel and access on the island wherever required easier. For non- residents (tourists) their information will have a green background and residents’ information will have an orange background.

If health authorization is pre-approved, passengers will receive a pre-authorization PDF via e-mail. This PDF will also contain a QR code which will show the vaccination status of passengers allowing health authority to determine if vaccination requirements are met to gain access to Sint Maarten. Although residents traveling from high-risk or banned countries will still require to adhere to the test protocols as stipulated in the EHAS travel requirements, a QR code will also be issued as it will contain their COVID-19 test results. Passengers traveling from high-risk counties are to keep the original rt-PCR or antigen test results even if they are vaccinated.

The QR code will be valid for the duration of the stay on Sint Maarten and can be scanned with a QR code reader app on any device. Returning residents will also receive the QR code for travel purposes, but this will expire a day after landing.