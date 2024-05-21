Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten Awarded ISO Accreditation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) proudly announces its international accreditation by the Dutch Accreditation Council (RvA).

This significant milestone affirms HCLS's commitment to excellence and adherence to the highest international standard in medical laboratory services. HCLS, a multidisciplinary laboratory offering a broad spectrum of services, has demonstrated its technical competence and robust management systems by obtaining the international accreditation.

The accreditation, effective as of March 21, 2024, is based on an exhaustive assessment against the rigorous standards outlined in EN ISO 15189:2012. This international standard sets the benchmark for medical laboratories worldwide, ensuring consistently reliable and accurate results.

Dr. Fey van der Dijs, Director of HCLS, expressed immense pride in this achievement, noting the significant obstacles overcome in recent years. "Obtaining this accreditation, despite the challenges posed by Hurricane Irma and the COVID-19 pandemic, is a testament to the unwavering dedication and high-quality work of our team.

“Typically, such a process takes five years, but our team's exceptional effort and commitment to excellence made this possible in just 3 full operational years."

The accreditation by the RvA is not merely a one-time recognition; it signifies a long-term commitment to ongoing excellence. HCLS will undergo annual audits to ensure it continues to meet stringent requirements and maintain the quality standards that this accreditation represents.

Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten is dedicated to providing high-quality laboratory services to the community. By offering a wide range of diagnostic services, HCLS plays a crucial role in the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of various health conditions, contributing significantly to the public health sector.