Health Initiative Brings Hope and Action. Dr. Acevedo’s Visit Sparks Immediate Lifestyle Changes | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The recent health-focused visit by renowned metabolic health expert Dr. Mauricio Acevedo, hosted by the SXM Padel Club and made possible through the support of the St. Maarten Timeshare Association, Oyster Bay Beach Resort, Nagico Insurances, and Simpson Bay Resort, has left a lasting impact on the island’s residents and workforce.

Throughout the week-long visit, Dr. Acevedo conducted a series of TED Talk-style presentations in collaboration with the St. Maarten Diabetes Foundation (SMDF), reaching hundreds of participants with an urgent and powerful message on reversing chronic illness through lifestyle change.

The SMDF performed blood pressure, glucose, and cholesterol screenings at five different locations across the island. In total, 217 individuals were tested.

Key testing sessions were held at:

John Larmony Center (155 seniors, 86 tested)

Simpson Bay Resort (38 tested)

Oyster Bay Beach Resort (71 tested over two days)

Nagico Insurances (22 tested)

The screenings revealed a concerning prevalence of diabetes, inflammation, and obesity among those tested. Dr. Acevedo expressed deep concern at the current health landscape, noting a widespread need for metabolic intervention.

However, he was encouraged by the overwhelming enthusiasm from attendees, many of whom began implementing changes immediately — such as reducing sugar intake, increasing movement, and adopting time-restricted eating.

“I was truly moved by the openness and commitment shown by the people of St. Maarten,” said Dr. Acevedo. “Many are already taking their first steps toward better health. With the right information, guidance, and community support, true change is possible — and it’s starting now.”

In response to the seminars, the Human Resources departments of Oyster Bay Beach Resort (OBBR), Simpson Bay Resort (SBR), and Nagico Insurances have each created dedicated WhatsApp groups to allow Dr. Acevedo to continue providing tailored recommendations, support, and education to employees.

To culminate the impactful week, Oyster Bay Beach Resort presented a $1,500 donation to the St. Maarten Diabetes Foundation to support their critical work in education, screening, and prevention.

This initiative reflects a growing movement in St. Maarten toward community wellness, corporate responsibility, and proactive health education. Follow-up visits by Dr. Acevedo are already being planned, with the goal of expanding the message to even more residents and employers across the island.

Special thanks go to the St. Maarten Timeshare Association, SXM Padel Club, Nagico Insurances, Oyster Bay Beach Resort, and Simpson Bay Resort for their vision, collaboration, and commitment to the health of our community.