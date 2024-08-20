Heartfelt Gratitude from Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina and the URSM | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Unified Resilient St. Maarten (URSM), under the leadership of Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, wishes to extend our deepest gratitude to the people of St. Maarten. With overwhelming support in the recent elections, the citizens have entrusted URSM with the great responsibility of leading our beloved country into a prosperous and resilient future. This vote of confidence not only reflects your trust in our vision and leadership but also strengthens our commitment to serve every citizen with integrity, dedication, and unwavering resolve.

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, along with the candidates and board of URSM, is deeply moved by the support shown across the island. "From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you," said Dr. Mercelina. "This victory belongs to the people of St. Maarten. Your vote is not just a vote for URSM; it is a vote for the future of our children, the growth of our economy, and the protection of our culture and environment. We do not take this trust lightly. I promise that we will work tirelessly to ensure that every citizen benefits from the progress we envision."

The election results are a testament to the collective hope of St. Maarten’s people—a hope that we will build a nation that is not only resilient in the face of challenges but unified in our pursuit of a better tomorrow. URSM stands committed to fostering inclusivity, promoting economic development, and safeguarding the well-being of every resident.

To all who voted, whether in support or otherwise, we say thank you. Our government will serve each of you with equal dedication, knowing that together, we can achieve great things. We are humbled by your trust and inspired by your belief in a brighter future for St. Maarten.

Dr. Mercelina emphasized, "We are not just leaders; we are servants of the people. Every decision we make, every step we take, will be guided by the principles of transparency, accountability, and unity. We are here to serve, and we are ready to move St. Maarten forward—together."

Thank you, St. Maarten. Let us continue to build a unified, resilient nation we can all be proud of.