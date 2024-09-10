Hearts United closes out Advanced Literacy Program | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Hearts United Holistic Care Foundation (HUHCF) held its Closing Ceremony for the Advanced Adult Literacy program 2024, on Wednesday, August 28th at the John Larmonie Center in Philipsburg. It was a bittersweet moment as this batch of students have come to the end of their session in the program. This advance program concluded with thirteen of the fourteen students graduating. Eleven were in attendance, while two were absent due to circumstances beyond their control.

The event was moderated by Mr. Glendon Wilson, the co-founder of Hearts United Foundation. In attendance were the Hon. Minister of VSA, Mrs. Veronica Jansen-Webster along with Ms. Chantal Groeneveldt, head of the department of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs under the Ministry of VSA. The minister shared inspirating words of encouragement with the graduates.

Similar sentiments were shared by the Representative of Resources for Community Resilience - R4CR, Mr. Steve Duzanson, who also agreed that Government should continue to play a meaningful part in the success and continuation of programs such as the much-needed Adult Literacy program, that are executed by Hearts United Holistic Care Foundation. This concluded with a toast to continued success of the graduates as they moved to higher heights, along with dinner and socializing.

Overall, the Adult Literacy Program proved to be a transformative experience for participants, empowering them with essential skills and knowledge to navigate the complexities of communication, entrepreneurship, finance, and marketing. The dedication and progress demonstrated by the participants reflect the program's success in fostering lifelong learning and personal growth.

On September 8th International Literacy Day was celebrated all around the world. This day continues to evolve as a potent force driving the global literacy agenda. With ever-changing challenges and opportunities presented by the digital age, the Day remains a crucial platform for advocating for inclusive, equitable, and sustainable literacy for all.

By participating in this day, sharing awareness, and actively supporting literacy initiatives, we can all contribute to a world where everyone has the power to read, write, and unlock their full potential through the transformative magic of literacy.

We are currently conducting a basic program (Registration & Assessment September 9th -13th) Classes commences on Monday, September 16th. Classes will be held every Monday, Wednesday & Friday from 5:00-7:00pm). We have a few spaces remaining, if interested or know of anyone who can benefit from this program, feel free to call or Whats-app 1 721 523-8460. Or email us at heartsunitedcare2020@gmail.com Check us out on Facebook at Hearts United Holistic Care Foundation SXM.

Special thanks to Resources for Community Resilience - R4CR, Ministry of VSA, President & Board of HUHCF, Volunteers, Program Coordinator and Teachers, the students and their family members.

“This project has been funded by the Government of the Netherlands via the Sint Maarten Trust Fund. The R4CR (Resources for Community Resilience) program is administered by the World Bank, implemented by VNGI, and overseen by the NRPB.