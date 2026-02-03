Hearts United Holistic Care Foundation Celebrates Graduation of Adult Literacy Program, Class of 2025–2026 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Hearts United Holistic Care Foundation proudly celebrated the graduation of the Adult Literacy Program, Class of 2025–2026, on Thursday January 29, 2026 at the John Larmonie Center, marking a powerful milestone in the lives of its participants and in the Foundation’s ongoing mission to empower individuals through education.

The graduation ceremony honored the dedication, resilience, and determination of adult learners who successfully completed an intensive one year journey toward literacy, personal growth, and self-confidence. The program, which began as a modest six-month pilot initiative, has since evolved into a comprehensive year-long curriculum that continues to transform lives and strengthen communities.

The Adult Literacy Program embraces a holistic approach to education, extending beyond reading and writing to include life skills, computer literacy, critical thinking, and basic mathematics. Graduates emerge better equipped to navigate daily life, pursue employment opportunities, and participate more fully in society. Each participant now stands empowered with tools that unlock opportunities, foster independence, and promote long-term success.

Hearts United Holistic Care Foundation extends sincere appreciation to the program’s dedicated educators, Ms. Anansa Payne and Mr. Shawn Philander, whose unwavering commitment and expertise were instrumental in guiding students toward achievement.

Gratitude is also expressed to key partners and supporters, including Samenwerkende Fondsen of the Netherlands, The Maho Group, and the Ministry of VSA (Health and Social Affairs), whose trust and investment made this program possible. Their support reflects a shared commitment to education, social development, and a stronger St. Maarten.

Notably, several graduates have already taken a bold next step by enrolling in the Foundation’s Second Chance Hospitality Skills Training Program, pursuing certification as Restaurant Servers, Front Desk Representatives, and Guest Services Professionals.

Hearts United Holistic Care Foundation welcomes continued financial and community support to ensure the sustainability and growth of this life-changing program. Together, we can keep literacy alive, thriving, and accessible for all. Registrations are opened for our 2026 – 2027 program.

For more information about the programs offered by Hearts United Holistic Care Foundation persons can contact us at our location at E.C. Richardson Street #3 Philipsburg or call 1721 523 0901 / 523 8460 / 523 2170, via email: heartsunitedcare2020@gmail.com or our Facebook page Hearts United Holistic Care Foundation.