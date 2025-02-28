Hearts United Holistic Care Foundation Expands Transformative Adult Literacy Program | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – The Hearts United Holistic Care Foundation, warmly referred to in the community as Hearts United, proudly continues its mission of empowering adults through education with its Adult Literacy Program. Initially launched as a six-month pilot project in June 2022, with funding by the Government of the Netherlands via the Sint Maarten Trust Fund through the Resources for Community Resilience (R4CR), this initiative has since evolved into a vital educational program that is transforming lives across St. Maarten.

The Adult Literacy Program was designed to support individuals facing literacy challenges, and due to its overwhelming success and increasing demand, it has grown significantly. Since its inception, the program has provided essential literacy and life skills to participants aged 20 to 65, allowing them to build brighter futures. The first pilot phase welcomed 19 students across three evening classes, followed by a second round in 2023, a third round in 2024, and the latest cohort, which began in February 2025, now serving 25 participants.

As the program continues to expand, it has also begun to attract interest from Spanish-speaking individuals, reflecting the growing need for inclusive literacy education in the community.

A Holistic Approach to Lifelong Learning

From basic reading and writing to computer literacy, critical thinking, and mathematics, Hearts United’s holistic educational approach equips students with skills essential for both personal and professional growth. Many participants have even taken steps toward further education and career development, with several enrolling in Hearts United’s SECOND CHANCE Hospitality Skills Training Program.

The success of the Adult Literacy Program is deeply rooted in the dedication and passion of its educators, whose unwavering commitment has helped students develop not only literacy skills but also confidence and ambition to pursue their goals.

Expanding Focus: Practical Life and Business Skills

The program’s latest phase introduces practical life and business skills, addressing the modern demands of society. Participants have shown remarkable progress in key areas such as:

Effective Communication: Strengthened personal and professional relationships through improved verbal and written skills.

Entrepreneurship Introduction: Insights into business concepts, market analysis, and exploring new entrepreneurial opportunities.

Basic Business and Financial Planning: Development of structured business plans and financial management skills.

Personal Budgeting: Establishment of responsible financial habits and enhanced financial literacy.

Debit and Credit Card Usage: Understanding responsible financial management and personal finance.

Marketing and Customer Relations: Application of fundamental marketing strategies and enhanced customer service skills.

These skills have empowered participants to navigate the complexities of modern life, whether in personal financial management, career development, or entrepreneurship.

Community Support and Future Expansion

The Hearts United Holistic Care Foundation extends its deepest gratitude to Resources for Community Resilience (R4CR) for their continuous support in ensuring this initiative remain sustainable. Additionally, appreciation is extended to all the supporting entities including the Maho Group, represented by Mr. Saro Spadaro, Kansfonds, and Oranjefonds through Samenwerkende Fondsen, Government of

St. Maarten, through the Ministry of VSA (Health, Social Welfare, and Labor) all of whom recognizes the program’s vital role in eradicating illiteracy and fostering community empowerment. The impact of the Adult Literacy Program is profound, transforming the lives of participants and giving them the tools to break free from the constraints of illiteracy.

Hearts United wishes that this program will receive the attention of the Ministry of Education, with the hope for well-deserved government support to further elevate the program’s impact in our society.

A Brighter Future Through Education

The Adult Literacy Program stands as a beacon of hope for individuals once living under the weight of illiteracy. Now, with newfound knowledge, confidence, and skills, participants are stepping into more productive and empowered lives.

As Hearts United continues its mission of holistic community development, the organization remains committed to fostering lifelong learning and self-improvement, ensuring that literacy and education remain accessible to all.