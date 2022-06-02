Hearts United launches free Adult Literacy Program | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Hearts United Holistic Care Foundation (Hearts United) launched its free adult literacy program on June 1, 2022, after many months of preparation and hard work, the foundation announced on Thursday in a press statement.

The program is being financed through a grant from R4CR and will initially run for 17 weeks.

The R4CR program is financed by the Government of the Netherlands via the Sint Maarten Trust Fund which is administered by the World Bank and implemented by the NRPB (National Recovery Program Bureau).

“We are very happy with the funding from R4CR to execute this important program that will really make a huge difference in the lives of our participants” said Donna Morrison Wilson, director of Hearts United.

Hearts United was officially established in 2020 to provide a much-needed supportive environment for seniors, adults and families with the goal to motivate, develop and rehabilitate. It offers a platform for the empowerment of individuals, care for our senior citizens and vulnerable families.

Adult literacy is a challenge that often goes unnoticed for many years and causes a great deal of distress and anxiety in families. Hearts United’s goal is to provide a sound literacy base for the participants and to lift them out of literacy isolation.

Hearts United has retained the services of excellent teachers and support staff, all with ample experience working with the target group and adult education.

The classes will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 5pm-7pm and from 7pm-9pm at Hearts United office on E. Camille Richardson Street 3, Philipsburg. “Our literacy classes are completely free.

The time schedule was specifically designed to accommodate working adults. We only have a few spots left and interested persons can contact Hearts United at Tel.5230901 for an appointment” concluded Donna Morrison -Wilson.