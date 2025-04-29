Heritage Reflection: “T’is We Carnival” – Book Exhibition at the Sint Maarten Library | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Library proudly continues its “Heritage Reflection” series for the month of April 2025, with a special exhibition titled “T'is We Carnival.”

This curated showcase brings to life the rich traditions and cultural significance of Carnival through a collection of notable books from the library, perfectly complementing the vibrant festivities taking place across the island.

The exhibition explores Carnival’s historical roots and its dynamic evolution, featuring titles such as T'is We Ting, All Ah We, Don't Stop the Carnival, Chieftain's Carnival, Caribbean Carnival, After the Dance, and many more. Each book offers a unique perspective on Carnival — from its origins to its role today as a proud expression of heritage, unity, and resilience among Caribbean people.

Perfect for patrons and visitors alike, the exhibition invites everyone to deepen their understanding and appreciation of Carnival’s enduring impact on culture and identity.

As the “Heritage Reflection” celebration continues, the Sint Maarten Library remains committed to promoting cultural awareness, literacy, and community engagement through a variety of dynamic programs and events.

Stay tuned for more exciting activities throughout April 2025!

For more information, visit the Sint Maarten Library’s website or follow them on social media.