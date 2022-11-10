Heyliger-Marten reflects on St. Martin symbols and belongership in SXM Day address | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - In her St. Maarten’s Day address, MP Grisha Heyliger-Marten reflected on two symbols that represent the people of the nation and “those born here and born to be here”.

“Symbolism is important, and two symbols personally means a lot to me. These symbols are the brown pelican and salt. These two symbols tie into who we are as a people”, Heyliger Martin stated in her video statement to the nation.

According to the MP, the first symbol, which is the pelican, symbolizes resourcefulness, courage, and humility. “It also represents, generosity, loyalty, and sacrifice.” She pointed out that in times of hardship, “this noble and courageous bird will tear open its breast with its beak and feed its young with its own blood. This means that the pelican will sacrifice its life by any means necessary so that its young, the future, will be provided with an opportunity to live.”

The second symbol representing Sint Maarten, is salt, Heyliger-Marten continued. “Salt symbolizes permanence, loyalty, durability, fidelity, usefulness, purification, and preservation”, she stated. Heyliger-Marten also referred to Matthew 5:13, which includes the phrase “you are the salt of the earth.”

“However, if the salt loses its saltiness, how can it be made salty again? “she asked, pointing out that saltless salt is no longer good for anything, “except to be thrown out and trampled under one’s feet.”

Referring to the pelican symbol, Heyliger-Marten concluded her address by asking the questions: “have you ever found yourself making sacrifices for a bigger cause? Are you building a foundation for your next of kin or for others in your community to benefit from?”

Heyliger-Marten concluded by stating that anybody living on Sint Maarten who instills the courage and humility to help or even fight for one another, and anybody who instills the willingness to shape something that will be valuable and would have an everlasting positive effect for future of others “is a Soualigan and belongs here”. MP Heyliger-Marten closed her address by stating: “I wish one and all a blessed and wonderful St. Martin Day, and may God continue to bless this island and its people!”

