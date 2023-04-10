Heyliger-Marten requests information and meeting with Management of Cadastre | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Based on article 14 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Foundation “Cadastre & Land Registry”, Member of Parliament Grisha Heyliger-Marten has requested information on the financials of the Foundation, the MP said in a press statement on Monday.

Article 14, sub 2, states that the Managing Board, upon request, provides the Council of Ministers or Parliament access to the administration, and provides all requested information regarding the financial policies/management of the Foundation.

Heyliger-Marten specifically requested the audited financial statements of Cadastre from the year 2013 onward as well as the approved budgets for the years 2013-2023.

In the same letter to the President of Parliament, and based on the same articles, Heyliger-Marten requests for Management to provide an elucidation on these documents and the financial policies and management of the Foundation in an urgent closed-door meeting with Parliament.

“During a recent question hour with the Minister of Finance, who appoints the Members of the Supervisory Board of Directors of Cadastre, I asked the Minister a number of questions related to the suspension of Cadastre’s Managing Director”, Heyliger-Marten stated in a press release issued on Monday afternoon.

“Not all questions posed to the Minister were answered in-depth, and I have also taken note of recent online media articles mentioning former employees of Cadastre. I therefor still have concerns regarding the organization, and since the Minister has indicated that Parliament can make use of article 14 to request information from the Management of Cadastre directly, I decided to make use of that option”, according to Heyliger-Marten.

“Seeing the importance of Cadastre for the country, I look forward to Parliament receiving the information as soon as possible, and the Management being invited to provide Parliament with an elucidation on the Foundation’s functioning as well”, Heyliger-Marten concluded.