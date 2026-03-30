Hillside Christian Schools becomes First School to Adopt Local Book in Support of Curriculum | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - In a meaningful milestone for local literature and education, Hillside Christian Schools has become the first school on St. Maarten to adopt Steve Takes a Stand as a supporting resource for their curriculum.

The book will be used across the Asha Stevens Campus and Helmich Snijders Campus. The adoption marks a significant moment for the island’s ongoing conversation about literacy, local identity, and the power of stories children can truly see themselves in.

Steve Takes a Stand is a storytelling book by Ralph Cantave, that follows Steve, a young boy growing up in 1960s St. Maarten, as he navigates the realities of bullying while journeying through town. Along the way, he encounters three local heroes who each leave him with a lasting lesson about confidence, character, and courage. The book blends local history, culture, and social themes in a narrative that feels both personal and universal to young Caribbean readers.

At Hillside Christian Schools, the book will be integrated as a curriculum support resource for Cycle 2 students, with a copy placed in the library of every Cycle 2 classroom. It is intended to complement reading activities, comprehension exercises, and lessons that connect language learning to local history and social studies. This makes abstract concepts more practical and relatable through the lens of a story students can connect with.

“At Hillside Christian Schools, we are committed to education that is rooted in faith, brings learning to life, and helps shape both character and identity. Steve Takes a Stand is a meaningful addition to our curriculum, and we commend Mr. Cantave for his excellent work and dedication, which will inspire the next generation of writers and leaders,” said Julius Lambert, CEO of Hillside Christian Schools.

The relationship between the book and Hillside Christian School runs deeper than the page. Cantave, a frequent community reader and recurring speaker at the school’s annual Motivation Day for sixth-grade boys as they prepare for the transition to high school, has long been a familiar face and voice within the school community. His presence and commitment to young readers on St. Maarten provided a natural foundation of trust and shared values that made this adoption a fitting next step.

“This is a milestone I do not take lightly,” said the author. “Hillside Christian School has always championed its students, and to see a local story — one set right here on our streets, in our history, reflecting our identity — find a home in their classrooms is exactly what this book was written for. I hope it sparks conversations, builds confidence, and reminds every child who reads it that their story matters.”

Steve Takes a Stand is available for individual purchase and institutional adoption. Schools interested in bringing the book into their classrooms are encouraged to reach out directly to the author to discuss adoption packages.