Historic meeting with incoming Prime Minister Rob Jetten calls for stronger collaboration within the Kingdom | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In a historic first for cooperation within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Honorable Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Dr. Luc F.E. Mercelina, participated in a virtual introductory meeting on February 10 with Dutch Formateur and prospective Prime Minister Rob Jetten.

This meeting was organized on the joint initiative of Sint Maarten, Curacao and Aruba, and brought together Prime Minister Michiel G. Eman of Aruba, Vice Prime Minister Shalten Hato of Curaçao, Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina of Sint Maarten, Formateur and incoming Prime Minister of the Netherlands Rob Jetten and the new Director-General for Kingdom Relations Barbera Wolfensberger.

The engagement marked the first introductory meeting of its kind involving the Caribbean countries in the formation process of a new Dutch Government, underscoring the importance of early dialogue and partnership within the Kingdom.

Prime Minister Mercelina described the meeting as constructive and forward-looking.

“This historic introductory meeting represents an important step in reinforcing cooperation among the countries of the Kingdom. Meaningful dialogue and mutual understanding are essential to ensuring that the priorities of Sint Maarten are recognized and addressed,” said Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina.

“Sint Maarten remains committed to working collaboratively on key areas such as economic resilience, sustainability, security, and education with priorities that directly affect the well-being and long-term development of our people.”

Following the meeting, another historic milestone was achieved as the Prime Ministers of Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten jointly issued a formal letter—marking the first time the three leaders have collectively addressed a Dutch Formateur in this manner.

In the letter, the three leaders congratulated the Formateur on his appointment and emphasized the importance of continued dialogue and closer collaboration on shared priorities, including security, economic development, education, and sustainability.

They also expressed their intention to organize a formal meeting of the four Prime Ministers of the Kingdom during a planned working visit to the Netherlands in the course of March.

Prime Minister Mercelina highlighted the significance of this unified approach.

“For the first time, the three Caribbean Prime Ministers have jointly articulated a vision for the future of cooperation within the Kingdom. This unified approach reflects both the strength of our partnership and our shared responsibility to address the challenges facing our islands,” Prime Minister Mercelina stated.

“We look forward to continued constructive engagement with the Government of the Netherlands and to building practical solutions that deliver tangible benefits for our people.”

The Government of Sint Maarten reaffirms its commitment to strengthening cooperation within the Kingdom and to advancing initiatives that promote sustainable development, economic diversification, and resilience for the people of Sint Maarten and the wider Caribbean part of the Kingdom.