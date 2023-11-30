Historic tour of German cruise ship’s medical facilities | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On November 28, 2023, a group of medical professionals of St. Maarten Medical Center & the Ambulance Department of Ministry Public Health, Social Development & Labor toured the medical facilities aboard the German cruise ship Mein Schiff 4. The medical professionals were accompanied by the Director of Tourism May-Ling Chun.

This is the first step in an effort of the medical professionals to enhance better collaboration and cooperation within the cruise industry on St. Maarten where patient care is concerned.

This initiative was spearheaded by Dr. Stefan Luhrs of Bjὄrn Steiger Foundation of Germany, in collaboration with drs. Cylred Richardson, Department Head Ambulance of Ministry Public Health, Social Development & Labor.

Minister Ottley applauds the efforts of the medical professionals to enhance better collaboration and cooperation.