Hit and run. Drivers of Scooter & Hyundai Creta leave the scene | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The personnel of the Traffic Department are investigating a serious accident which took place on Tuesday morning January 12th, 2021, around 01.30 am, on the A. Th. Illidge Road, where three vehicles were involved, the police said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

According to the preliminary investigation, it appears that a gray Hyundai Creta which was coming from the direction of the Roundabout, lost control and collided with a scooter rider, who was coming from the opposite direction.

After being struck by the Creta, the scooter collided in the back of a black pick-up truck that was parked on the side of the road.

When the officers arrived at the scene, it appeared that the scooter rider and the driver of the gray Hyundai Creta had left the scene after the accident. Personnel of the Traffic Department are busy investigating this incident.

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) reminds the public that over the last few months, it has become noticeable that scooter riders and motorist leave the scene of an accident without leaving their personal information behind, which is considered a criminal offence.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten is again cautioning motorcycle/scooter riders about their behavior in traffic. We will continue to work towards keeping Sint Maarten’s roadways safe, but it is a job that cannot be done without the help of the community. In many cases, easy safety measures can be taken to prevent unnecessary accidents. (KPSM)