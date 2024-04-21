Hit and Run Incident on Front Street. Taxi gives statement | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On Saturday, April 20, 2024, at approximately 02:00 PM, the Police Force of Sint Maarten responded to a report of a suspected Hit and Run incident. A police patrol was dispatched to Front Street, where they discovered a male individual sitting on the sidewalk, exhibiting signs of injury including a bleeding mouth and a swollen forehead. The man appeared to be heavily intoxicated and was barely able to communicate.

Information provided by bystanders indicates that the unknown male victim, under the influence of alcohol, was staggering and collided with one of the benches located on the sidewalk. This caused him to stumble onto the road, where he fell in front of a white taxi, striking the front bumper of the vehicle.

The victim was disoriented and unable to verbally provide his name. Additionally, he did not possess any form of identification. Subsequently, he was transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) by ambulance for further treatment. It was observed that the victim's injuries were not severe, but his level of intoxication was notable.

Later on, the taxi driver, identified as R. J.G., was located and a statement was taken from him regarding the incident.

The Traffic Department of the Police Force of Sint Maarten is currently conducting a thorough investigation into this incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the Hit and Run.