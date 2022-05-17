Holland House Beach Hotel wins prestigious 2022 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - One of Sint Maarten’s finest beach hotels, “Holland House”, has been again recognized by TripAdvisor as a Travelers’ Choice award winner. By winning this highly prestigious travel award, Holland House remains in the category of top 10% hotels on the world’s largest travel platform.

The Travelers’ choice award celebrates businesses that have received great traveler reviews from visitors around the globe on TripAdvisor over the last 12 months. While businesses across the globe are recovering from the coronavirus recession and still going through very challenging times, Holland House was yet again able to stand out by consistently delivering positive experiences to its hotel- and dinner guest.

Managing Director of Holland House Beach Hotel, Mr. Paul Boetekees, expressed his happiness and gratitude for receiving this special recognition for the fifth year in row. He stated, “I’m very proud to that we’ve, again, managed to get this great token of appreciation from TripAdvisor for hospitality excellence in Sint Maarten. Winning an award always feels great, but winning awards in consecutive years is even more special. It speaks towards consistency and our ongoing commitment to greatness in the industry. I’m very grateful for the hard work and dedication of Holland House Staff and Management. We’ve managed to maintain our position in the top 10% of best performing hotels in the world, and I’m happy that all the efforts haven’t gone unnoticed.

Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at TripAdvisor gave recognition to this year’s winners. She said: “Congratulations to the 2022 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Winners,”. “The Travelers’ Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests. Ranking among the Travelers’ Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic. Whether it's using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps you've taken to meet travelers' new demands. You've adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity."

Holland House remains committed to deliver outstanding customer service to all local and international clientele of their iconic beach hotel & open-air ambiance Ocean Lounge restaurant, located in the heart of Philipsburg, Sint Maarten.