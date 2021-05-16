Holland House Beach Hotel Wins prestigious Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award 2021 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – On May 12th, 2021, Sint Maarten’s iconic landmark hotel “Holland House” has been recognized as a 2021 Travelers’ Choice award winner and now falls in the category of top 10% hotels on Tripadvisor; the world’s largest travel platform.

The Travelers’ Choice award celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travelers around the globe and have earned great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, Holland House stood out by continuously delivering outstanding services to hotel guest and dinner guests of their open air ambiance Ocean Lounge restaurant.

Managing Director of Holland House Beach Hotel, Mr. Paul Boetekees, is delighted with this highly prestigious Tripadvisor Award. He stated: “TripAdvisor is the largest online travel platform in the world. Being awarded for outstanding services & to be accepted in the top 10% of best performing hotels in the world, truly means a lot to me. I’m extremely proud of our Management Team & Staff that in the midst of this pandemic showed up every single day to provide excellent services to our guests. They are amazing ambassadors that all made ongoing efforts to not only put Holland House on the global map, but also our beloved country Sint Maarten.

Mr. Boetekees continued; “I also want to give recognition to our Executive Chef Mr. Wendell Laurence. His great culinary creations made our Ocean Lounge restaurant stand out from the competition and we now all take pride to be among the best in the world”.

Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor, Ms. Kanika Soni, also took her time to extend congratulations to the 2021 award winners. Ms. Soni said: “I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety. The Travelers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent – delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working. Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.”

Holland House remains committed to provide outstanding services to local and international clientele, and to keep promoting Sint Maarten as the culinary capital of the Caribbean region.

Logo Travelers’ Choice Award 2021.