Honoring Sint Maarten’s Icons: Library Spotlights Local Legends for Black History Month 2025 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Library invites the community to its culminating Black History Month event, Passing on Our Legacy 2025, taking place from Tuesday, February 25, to Thursday, February 27, 2025. As part of the Power of Knowledge Series, this special tribute honors three distinguished pioneers—Vance James Jr., Leonides Richardson, and Camille Baly—who have significantly shaped Sint Maarten’s history through their contributions to business, politics, education, and personal development.

Each day will spotlight one of these remarkable individuals through in-depth interviews with family members and special guests, providing insight into their lasting impact on our community. The discussions aim to preserve their legacy while offering a deeper understanding of the personal journeys, challenges, and defining moments that shaped their influence beyond their professional achievements.

Through key themes such as personal background, struggles, and contributions, this initiative fosters a meaningful reflection on the values these trailblazers embodied and the lessons they leave behind. By celebrating not just their accomplishments but also their character, we gain a richer appreciation of their true impact on society.

Featured Interviews:

Michel Peterson will interview Mrs. Therasita “Terry” James and her eldest son, David James.

Marvio Cooks will interview Mr. Leonidas Friday, David Richardson Sr. & Jr.

Marvio Cooks will also interview Talula Vanterpool-Baly.

These conversations will recognize the invaluable contributions of these pioneers while honoring Sint Maarten’s unique cultural heritage. Additionally, Yohan James, grandson of the late Vance James Jr., has provided a special voice-over tribute to commemorate this year’s honorees.

The interviews will be showcased virtually on the library’s Facebook page, making these stories accessible to the broader public. Sint Maarten Library Black History Month 2025: Passing on Our Legacy seeks to share the island’s customs and traditions through cultural literature, emphasizing the achievements of the local community and inspiring future generations to embrace Sint Maarten’s literary heritage. The objective of Passing on Our Legacy is to move beyond narratives of oppression and instead spotlight the achievements, resilience, and contributions of Sint Maarten’s Black community.

The Sint Maarten Library welcomes the public to visit any of its locations—Philipsburg (9:00 AM to 5:00 PM), Cay Hill, and Belvedere (2:30 PM to 6:00 PM)—to explore featured books by local authors and the African Diaspora Collection. Related e-books are available through the Overdrive Libby App, the Digital Library of the Caribbean (dLOC), and the KB Nationale Bibliotheek, the Royal Library of the Netherlands.

Camille Baly

Leonides Richardson