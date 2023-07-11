Host Dr. Shana Lewis Honors Safe Haven During Upcoming Retreat | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Domestic Violence remains an enduring plague in our society, leaving in its wake shattered lives and broken communities. For over two decades, The Safe Haven Foundation has been at the forefront in St. Maarten, providing free shelter, counseling, and supportive services to women and their minor children who are survivors of violence.

Dr. Shana Lewis, host of the upcoming retreat, Self Care is the New Sexy, is a domestic violence advocate and visionary behind, her VOICE, a Texas non-profit organization dedicated to empowering women who have suffered intimate partner violence (IPV) or domestic violence (DV) through mentorship and education.

As part of the retreat itinerary, Dr. Shana has made it her mission to support the efforts of Safe Haven by hosting a benefit in their honor. Titled, ¨Purple Affair,¨ this special evening will be a celebration of the invaluable efforts of Safe Haven while raising awareness for their life-changing initiatives. It will feature inspiring presentations, including an address from the Honorable Minister of Justice, Ms. A. E. Richardson, captivating performances, and a chance to bid on exclusive items through a silent auction.

Moreover, this event will be held in a vibrant atmosphere where attendees can network and foster meaningful connections among over fifty international speakers and professional women who are participating in the retreat and share a common passion for supporting this cause.

Dr. Shana and the entire retreat team are honored to have the opportunity to join forces with Safe Haven, aligning their shared values and visions to support individuals impacted by the devastating effects of domestic violence.

In a quote from Safe Haven's Director of Executive Operations, Rashida Boyrard, she states, ¨The Safe Haven Foundation is honored to be highlighted for our service to the community of St. Maarten, and persons who are experiencing or have experienced domestic abuse. We are excited to be collaborating with Dr. Shana Lewis and her team for this upcoming benefit event, as part of the Self Care is the New Sexy retreat. In addition to recognizing Safe Haven, this event will also be spreading awareness about domestic abuse on the island, as well as supporting and encouraging survivors of domestic abuse. ¨

This benefit event not only aims to honor the incredible work of Safe Haven but also rally a call to the local community to stand together against domestic violence and inspire others to get involved in support of this vital cause.

You can purchase your ticket to attend the "Purple Affair" online at: www.selfcareisthenewsexysxm.com

For more information and inquiries about attending the retreat, "Self Care is the New Self," and "Purple Affair," please contact the team via email: team@shanadlewis.com